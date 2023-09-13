A new update has been released for Diablo 4 Update 1.18. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Diablo 4 Update 1.18 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
GAMEPLAY UPDATES
- The total experience bonus from the Urn of Aggression season blessing has been increased from 8% to 20%.
Developer’s Note: We increased the total experience bonus of Urn of Aggression to make the Season Blessing more impactful and to help players seeking Level 100 get there a little faster.
BUG FIXES
Accessibility
- Fixed an issue where the screen reader didn’t read enemy names.
Quests and Events
- Fixed an issue where the Lorath’s Polearm and Strange Amulet items from the Missing Pieces quest couldn’t be picked up after dropping them and re-entering town while mounted.
- Fixed an issue where progression for the Remembering the Goose quest could be blocked if the player teleported using the Town Portal or exited the game immediately after placing Tavish’s dagger.
- Fixed an issue where the Retching Mass event did not reward Gold upon completion.
- Fixed an issue where progression for the Poisoned Hearts quest could be blocked if the player left the area in the middle of Aneta’s dialogue with Vera.
Miscellaneous
- Fixed an issue where a dialogue option for Kres couldn’t display properly.
- Fixed an issue where the Season Journey’s completion percentage in the Season menu would display the progression percentage of the last viewed Chapter instead of the active Chapter.
- Fixed an issue where the notification stating your Inventory is full could appear unexpectedly.
- Fixed an issue where credit would not be received for completing a Malignant Tunnels Season’s Journey objective if the heart at the end was not captured.
- Fixed an issue where the voice over lines did not play for the following taunt Emotes:
- I Will End You
- You Will Die!
- I will Rip Your Soul Apart
- Die!
- Prepare for Oblivion
- Various visual, performance, and stability fixes.
Source: Diablo 4