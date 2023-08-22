A new update has been released for Diablo 4 Update 1.1.2. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Diablo 4 Update 1.1.2 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue with Heart of the Barber which caused performance issues for players.
Miscellaneous
Fixed an issue where players were not receiving the correct amount of gold when exceeding the gold cap while trading.
Note: Trades will now be canceled if the recipient would exceed the gold cap.