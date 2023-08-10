A new update has been released for Diablo 4 Update 1.1.1. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Diablo 4 Update 1.1.1 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the Shadow Clone from the Trickery Malignant Heart did not taunt enemies.
Seasonal Bug Fixes
- The drop rate and craft chance for Wrathful Hearts and Invokers has been increased.
- The previous chance to get a Wrathful Invoker from crafting an Uncertain Invoker was 3%.
- Previous chance to get a Wrathful Heart from crafting an Uncertain Heart was 2%.
- Wrathful Invokers now also have a chance to drop from elites in addition to other Invokers.
Miscellaneous
- Further Stability improvements.
Source: Diablo 4