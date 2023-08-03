A new update has been released for Diablo 4 Update 1.1.0. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Diablo 4 Update 1.1.0 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Seasonal Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where Battle Pass tiers could sometimes not be claimed.
Fixed an issue where an explosion from the Barber Malignant Heart could sometimes not kill a monster when it should.