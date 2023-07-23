A new update has been released for Diablo 4 Update 1.1.0. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Diablo 4 Update 1.1.0 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Examples
Tier 35
- HP reduced by ~2%
- Damaged reduced by ~1%
Tier 50
- HP reduced by ~20%
- Damage reduced by ~13%
Tier 70
- HP reduced by ~60%
- Damage reduced by 54%
Tier 100
- HP reduced by ~82%
- Damage reduced by ~79%
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where additional Blood Lances from the Gore Quills aspect could sometimes not deal damage.
- Fixed an issue where the Answers in the Ashes quest could have progression blocked if Varshan was killed before the quest updates to the step to defeat him.
- Fixed an issue where the dungeons Buried Halls and Endless Gates dungeons were not giving players proper rewards upon completion.
- Fixed an issue where the Akhan’s Grasp Nightmare Dungeon was not giving players proper rewards upon completion.
- Fixed an issue where the Moonrage Malignant Power would cause the Wolves power to be unequipped from the action bar.
- Fixed an issue where the Subterranean Legendary aspect was dealing far less damage than intended.
- Fixed an issue where the Frozen Terror Malignant Power could also fear the player with it equipped.
- Fixed an issue where Malignant Hearts could be duplicated when salvaging them, logging out immediately, and logging back in.
- Fixed an issue where Tier Skips wouldn’t be properly rewarded in certain scenarios.
- Fixed an issue where Whispers sometimes wouldn’t grant experience on completion.
- Further stability improvements
Source: Diablo 4