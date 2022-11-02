A new update has been released for Diablo 2 Resurrected Update 1.23. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Diablo 2 Resurrected Update 1.23 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Console Update:
- Fixed an issue where if a player had created an offline character on the base build of the game and patched to a later version, the character save could become corrupted, and the character unable to enter an offline game.
Terror Zone Messaging:
- Fixed an issue where the Non-existent Level string appeared corrupted next to the automap.
- Fixed an issue where the Terrorized Zone level string was not appearing purple in Standard Definition.
- Fixed a spacing issue where the Terrorized Zone string was formatting incorrectly next to the automap.
- Fixed an issue where the Terrorized Zone string didn’t disappear when the automap was closed.
- Added the option to toggle the Terrorized Zone string next to the automap.
Modding:
We have added new columns to various .txt files. While these changes will cause compatibility issues for current offline single-player mods, they will allow for further customization options for mod developers. Developers of existing offline single-player mods can remake their changes with the new data or they can add the following columns before merging.
- TreasureClassEx.txt
- “noAlwaysSpawn”
- skills.txt
- “passivestat92” → “passivecalc9”
Duplicate Items:
A hotfix went out prior to the above patch this morning to address an issue with duplicate items-in-game.
