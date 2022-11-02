A new update has been released for Diablo 2 Resurrected Update 1.23. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Diablo 2 Resurrected Update 1.23 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Console Update:

Fixed an issue where if a player had created an offline character on the base build of the game and patched to a later version, the character save could become corrupted, and the character unable to enter an offline game.

Terror Zone Messaging:

Fixed an issue where the Non-existent Level string appeared corrupted next to the automap.

Fixed an issue where the Terrorized Zone level string was not appearing purple in Standard Definition.

Fixed a spacing issue where the Terrorized Zone string was formatting incorrectly next to the automap.

Fixed an issue where the Terrorized Zone string didn’t disappear when the automap was closed.

Added the option to toggle the Terrorized Zone string next to the automap.

Modding:

We have added new columns to various .txt files. While these changes will cause compatibility issues for current offline single-player mods, they will allow for further customization options for mod developers. Developers of existing offline single-player mods can remake their changes with the new data or they can add the following columns before merging.

TreasureClassEx.txt

“noAlwaysSpawn”

skills.txt

“passivestat92” → “passivecalc9”

Duplicate Items:

A hotfix went out prior to the above patch this morning to address an issue with duplicate items-in-game.

