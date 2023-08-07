Developing Nations Need Over $1 Trillion Annually for Climate Transition
According to Mari Pangestu, a former World Bank official, developing nations will require more than $1 trillion each year to make significant progress in climate transition.
Pangestu stated in an interview with ‘s “Squawk Box Asia” that the estimate for developing countries to transition ranges from $1 trillion to $3 trillion annually.
The lack of funding has made it challenging for these countries to reduce their high carbon emissions and shift to clean energy. This has led to tensions between developing nations and the developed world, which are pushing for more climate-related progress.
Pangestu, a former trade and tourism minister for Indonesia, emphasized that the debate surrounding this issue will continue until developed countries recognize that it is about both development and climate, not just climate alone. She stressed the importance of the transition to clean energy.
She highlighted that transitioning from high emissions to clean energy requires significant resources and that this was a major point of contention during the recent Group of 20 climate ministers meeting in India.
The July climate meeting, which aimed to address the climate crisis, concluded without reaching a consensus on crucial matters, such as financing to support developing countries.
Bhupender Yadav, India’s climate change minister who chaired the meeting, acknowledged that there were issues related to energy and specific targets.
Sharp Criticism
The failure to reach a deal at the July climate meeting received strong criticism from environmental activists.
Alex Scott of climate change think-tank E3G stated, “Europe and North Africa are burning, Asia is ravaged with floods yet G20 climate ministers have failed to agree on a shared direction to halt the climate crisis which is escalating day by day.”
He also criticized Saudi Arabia and China for allegedly obstructing discussions on the energy transition and not prioritizing the interests of developing countries.
China denied reports of obstructing climate discussions and claimed that the meeting achieved positive and balanced outcomes. However, China admitted that some countries introduced geopolitical issues as an obstruction, leading to the failure to adopt a communique.
‘Scale and Urgency’
Pangestu emphasized the urgency and scale of addressing the climate crisis, stating that it requires greater effort from all stakeholders.
She highlighted the need for resources from countries themselves, as well as from multilateral development banks and other sources, to reduce costs and risks and attract private sector involvement.
Pangestu argued that if developed nations want developing countries to transition away from fossil fuels and retire coal plants early, they should provide more support.
She raised the question of who would fund the cost of early retirement for private companies and emphasized the need for policy reforms to address this issue.
