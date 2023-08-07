According to Mari Pangestu, a former World Bank official, developing nations will require more than $1 trillion each year to make significant progress in climate transition.

Pangestu stated in an interview with ‘s “Squawk Box Asia” that the estimate for developing countries to transition ranges from $1 trillion to $3 trillion annually.

The lack of funding has made it challenging for these countries to reduce their high carbon emissions and shift to clean energy. This has led to tensions between developing nations and the developed world, which are pushing for more climate-related progress.

Pangestu, a former trade and tourism minister for Indonesia, emphasized that the debate surrounding this issue will continue until developed countries recognize that it is about both development and climate, not just climate alone. She stressed the importance of the transition to clean energy.

She highlighted that transitioning from high emissions to clean energy requires significant resources and that this was a major point of contention during the recent Group of 20 climate ministers meeting in India.