Historic City of Lahaina Reduced to Ashes

At least 55 people have tragically lost their lives due to the destructive wildfires that swept through Maui, Hawaii’s second-largest island, according to county officials. The fire has ravaged the historic city of Lahaina, leaving it in ruins. Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz, who assessed the damage, reported that the fire in Lahaina has been 80% contained but remains active. Unfortunately, the city is still without power.

Significance of Lahaina

Lahaina held the status of the capital of Hawaii when the islands were an independent kingdom. The city holds deep cultural meaning for Hawaiians as it was the royal residence of King Kamehameha I, who unified the islands in the early 19th century. Senator Schatz expressed his heartbreak over the situation and emphasized the commitment to support the affected families and communities.

Emergency Proclamation and Federal Aid

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green issued a fourth emergency proclamation to aid in the recovery and reconstruction efforts in West Maui. President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Hawaii and pledged immediate federal assistance. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell will travel to Maui to streamline aid requests and provide support to survivors.

Homelessness and Rebuilding Challenges

Thousands of people have been left homeless, with hundreds of homes destroyed, due to the fires. President Biden’s declaration allows for reimbursement and cash assistance for home repairs. However, Administrator Criswell acknowledges the challenges of responding to this disaster on a remote and isolated island like Maui. The focus is currently on saving lives, with FEMA deploying search and rescue teams and providing communications equipment to address communication outages.

Assistance for Recovery

In addition to providing aid for home repairs, the government aims to assist those who are underinsured or lack insurance coverage. The disaster declaration includes crisis counseling and disaster unemployment assistance to support individuals who have lost everything. Administrator Criswell urges affected individuals to contact their insurance companies as the first step towards recovery.

Please note that this is a developing story. Check back for updates.