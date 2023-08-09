A new update has been released for Destiny 2 Update 2.96. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Destiny 2 Update 2.96 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
ACTIVITIES
BATTLEGROUNDS
Unstoppable Champions kills are now properly counted in PsiOps Battleground: Moon Nightfall.
TRIALS OF OSIRIS
Drop rates for In Memoriam Ghost from Trials of the Osiris have been improved.
GENERAL
Players are now able to claim “It’s in the cards” reward from Suraya Hawthorne.