A new update has been released for Destiny 2 Update 1.096. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Destiny 2 Update 1.096 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
ACTIVITIES
CRUCIBLE
- Fixed an issue allowing for exploitation of spawns in Rift.
- Fixed an issue where you can weaken other Guardians when the Rapid-Fire Ranger Artifact perk is active.
SEASONAL
- Fixed an issue where Arc Attunement Runes could be destroyed with certain weapons.
CROTA’S END
- Improved Essence of the Oversoul drop rates for full clears and for repeated clears.
ALTARS OF SUMMONING
- Fixed an issue where the Void crystal encounter would not progress if the crystals were destroyed too quickly during the third phase.
GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT
ABILITIES
- Fixed an issue where players could activate their Glaive melee while in Weavewalk.
ARMOR
- Fixed an issue where changing a mod on an equipped item during an equipment-locked activity could boot you from the activity.
- Fixed an issue where the damage resistance from Elemental Embrace was applying to damage done in PvP.
- Fixed an issue where the jolt from Arc Elemental Orbs was applying to game objects.
- Fixed an issue where Secant Filaments were granting Overload anti-Champion to weapons that already have anti-Champion intrinsically.
WEAPONS & ACCESSORIES
- Fixed an issue where changing a mod on an equipped item during an equipment locked activity could boot you from the activity.
- Fixed an issue where Husk of the Pit and Eidolon Ally would be missing their weapon fire sound effects on console platforms.
- Added the Wendigo Grenade Launcher and Hung Jury Scout Rifle to legacy Vanguard Ops focusing
POWER AND PROGRESSION
- Fixed an issue where the Minor Arcana Empowered Rewards didn’t function as intended. Opening a Season of the Witch chest (while using a Witch’s Key) at the end of the Legendary Savathûn’s Spire, will now properly give a Deepsight Seasonal weapon if there are any remaining to find, otherwise it will give a high-stat Seasonal piece of class appropriate armor.
GENERAL
- Fixed an issue with The Bulbul Tarang emblem, in which it didn’t appear in-game and couldn’t be equipped.
