Destiny 2 Update 1.095 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
ACTIVITIES
TRIALS OF OSIRIS
- Match wins in Trials of Osiris now have a high chance to drop a non-Adept Trials weapon.
CRUCIBLE
- Fixed an issue where Shaxx’s Competitive Ascendant Rank emblem was not updated to the new emblem in Season of the Witch.
SEASONAL CONTENT
- Added a new armor set as ritual rewards. At the end of any Vanguard, Crucible, or Gambit ritual playlist activity, players have a chance to earn a piece of this new set.
- Fixed an issue where Director-level ritual challenges were not distributing Exotic engrams.
- Fixed an issue where some players could not easily enter the Hive portal in the Season of the Witch wing of the H.E.L.M.
EXOTIC ROTATOR MISSIONS
- Fixed an issue where the Deepsight Exotic weapon was not being awarded from the Legend difficulty versions of the Exotic missions.
- Fixed an issue where players were not able to reach Archie, due to lasers and a non-functioning teleporter.
UI/UX
- The Seasonal sub menu in the Quests tab is now using the appropriate Seasonal icon.
- Stacks of transmat effects do not split into individual items in player inventories now. Instead, they convert to one, for players who have not previously logged into the game after Season of the Witch launched.
- The Apply to All shader bucket now adopts the same shader item ordering as that used by the shader socket of armor items.
GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT
ABILITIES
- Adjusted the description text for Weavewalk to correctly call out the use of melee energy.
- Fixed an issue that was causing multiple Banner of War effects to stack.
ARMOR & EXPRESSIONS
- Reverted changes to the Luminous Void shader’s application on armor pieces.
- Fixed an issue causing Malfeasance and Le Monarque to benefit from anti-Champion artifact perks.
- Anti-Champion artifact perks should now all overcharge their respective weapon types in activities where that modifier is active.
- Note: The Overload Machine Gun’s artifact perk description will not reflect this functionality. This will be addressed in a future patch.
- Fixed an issue causing the Festival Dance Exotic emote to not perform the correct animations or effects.
WEAPONS & ACCESSORIES
- Disabled weapon crafting progression from base difficulty campaign mission completions.
- Adjusted Kinetic Tremors to take 14 bullets to trigger on Submachine Guns.
- Note: We will be adjusting other archetypes in a future release.
- Fixed an interaction between Tessellation and Stormtrance that allowed players to shoot special shots more often than intended.
GENERAL
- Fixed an issue where the Anthology lore book pages were being unlocked early by listening to the same radio message on multiple characters.
