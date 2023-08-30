A new update has been released for Destiny 2 Update 1.094. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Destiny 2 Update 1.094 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
ACTIVITIES
CRUCIBLE
- Rolled back changes to spawn points in Control and Clash to their state before Season 21.
SEASONAL
- Fixed an issue where a player joining another could block progression during Mission: Invoke.
- Fixed an issue where the Weekly Challenge completion on-screen message was missing text.
- Fixed an issue where The Ascension VIII card would increase the rate of scorch too fast.
GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT
ARMOR
- Fixed an issue where the Luminous Void shader and the Warped Rachis shader were not properly applying to certain pieces of armor.
- Fixed an issue where Titans using the Pyrogale Guantlets could start their one-off Burning Maul Super and then switch to Synthoceps to increase its damage input.
- Fixed an issue where the Photonic Cloak model was partially offset.
WEAPONS
- Fixed an issue where using a sequence of actions through Loadouts could cause weapon models, ornaments, and other characteristics to be incorrectly mixed and applied to weapons.
- As a result of this, Loadouts have been reenabled but won’t pull weapons from a player’s vault. This issue will be addressed in a future fix.
- Fixed an issue where the Origin Perk Specialization II Artifact perk was not correctly overcharging The Eremite Fusion Rifle and Brya’s Love Scout Rifle from Season 22.
COMBATANTS
- Fixed an issue where Unstoppable Taken Phalanxes couldn’t be damaged on their crit spot.
BOUNTIES AND PURSUITS
- Fixed an issue where Strand related bounties were only displayed if Strand was the equipped subclass.
VENDORS
- Fixed an issue where certain Exotics in the Monument to Lost Lights required the wrong entitlements.
- Fixed an issue where the vendor UI would display during conversations with Ikora.
Source: Destiny 2