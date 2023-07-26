A new update has been released for Destiny 2 Update 1.089. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Destiny 2 Update 1.089 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
ACTIVITIES
DEEP DIVES
- Join In Progress has been enabled for Deep Dive activities during gameplay sections of activities.
SEASONAL ACTIVITIES
- Fixed the number of surges/skulls applied to multiple Vanguard Ops Playlist activities & Seasonal activities.
- Experience is now properly being awarded for Weapon Crafting via Solstice Bonfire activity.
- Player progression in Solstice is no longer blocked by completing Kindling objective early.
GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT
ARMOR
- Fixed an issue with Utility Kickstart that was allowing more class ability energy to be gained than intended.
ABILITIES
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to cancel the activation of their Super by picking up a Diamond Lance during cast causing them to regain ability energy.
GENERAL
- Fixed an issue where people launchers would repeatedly play their SFX.
- Clarified the objective text for Week 5 Seasonal Challenge “Battle Rhythm”—must earn progress in Ritual activities specifically.
