A new update has been released for Destiny 2 Update 1.064. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Destiny 2 Update 1.064 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
ACTIVITIES
RAIDS AND DUNGEONS
- Fixed an issue where dungeon solo flawless Triumphs had the incorrect description.
- Now clarifies that players need to do it in a single activity session (Note: This has always been the behavior for all flawless related Triumphs, but it wasn’t explicitly mentioned in these Triumph until now)
GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT
WEAPONS
- Fixed an issue where Lord of Wolves was increasing ability damage in addition to its own.
- Fixed an issue where the extra 20% bonus to aim assist fall off was not removed from Rangefinder.
EVERVERSE
- Fixed an issue where Angel’s Gleam and Flower Child shaders had incorrect sources listed in Collections.
Source: Destiny 2