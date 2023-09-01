Trump Campaign Official Encourages Violence Against Police Officers in Capitol Riot Video
A recording posted this month by the “Sedition Hunters,” a group of online sleuths aiding authorities in identifying individuals present during the January 6th Capitol riot, reveals that Dylan Quattrucci, the deputy state director of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in New Hampshire, urged police officers to kill themselves in an expletive-laden video near the Capitol. Quattrucci’s remarks directed at officers who choose to uphold what he considers unconstitutional actions were extremely derogatory and offensive.
It is worth noting that four officers who responded to the riot later died by suicide. The Justice Department recently determined that one of the officers, Jeffrey Smith, died in the line of duty, allowing his widow to receive survivor benefits.
Multiple sources, including individuals familiar with Quattrucci, have confirmed that he is indeed the person featured in the video. The video shows him wearing the same outfit as in tweets he posted on that day. However, there is no evidence to suggest that he entered the Capitol building.
Despite his supporters’ attack on police following the 2020 election, Trump has consistently portrayed himself as a defender of law enforcement. He has even gone as far as referring to the Capitol rioters as patriots and expressing his intention to pardon a significant number of individuals convicted of crimes related to the event.
Polls indicate that Trump is leading by a significant margin in the race for New Hampshire’s delegates to the Republican National Convention, as he is across the country.
Attempts to contact Quattrucci for comment were unsuccessful, and the Trump campaign’s spokesman, Steven Cheung, did not provide any statement regarding the video or Quattrucci’s current employment status.
In a separate YouTube video, Quattrucci can be heard discussing the lockdown experienced by members of Congress during the riot. He expresses enthusiasm and support for the events taking place.
The profile picture on Quattrucci’s X account (formerly Twitter) is a photo of him with Trump at a New Hampshire campaign office on June 27.
According to campaign finance records, Quattrucci began working for the Trump campaign in May and received a salary of $6,500 in June, which is the last disclosed month of spending.
Quattrucci previously served as an aide on Karoline Leavitt’s unsuccessful 2022 congressional campaign. Leavitt now works for a Trump-aligned political action committee but did not respond to a request for an interview regarding Quattrucci.
Trump Campaign Official Encourages Violence Against Police Officers in Capitol Riot Video
A recording posted this month by the “Sedition Hunters,” a group of online sleuths aiding authorities in identifying individuals present during the January 6th Capitol riot, reveals that Dylan Quattrucci, the deputy state director of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in New Hampshire, urged police officers to kill themselves in an expletive-laden video near the Capitol. Quattrucci’s remarks directed at officers who choose to uphold what he considers unconstitutional actions were extremely derogatory and offensive.
It is worth noting that four officers who responded to the riot later died by suicide. The Justice Department recently determined that one of the officers, Jeffrey Smith, died in the line of duty, allowing his widow to receive survivor benefits.
Multiple sources, including individuals familiar with Quattrucci, have confirmed that he is indeed the person featured in the video. The video shows him wearing the same outfit as in tweets he posted on that day. However, there is no evidence to suggest that he entered the Capitol building.
Despite his supporters’ attack on police following the 2020 election, Trump has consistently portrayed himself as a defender of law enforcement. He has even gone as far as referring to the Capitol rioters as patriots and expressing his intention to pardon a significant number of individuals convicted of crimes related to the event.
Polls indicate that Trump is leading by a significant margin in the race for New Hampshire’s delegates to the Republican National Convention, as he is across the country.
Attempts to contact Quattrucci for comment were unsuccessful, and the Trump campaign’s spokesman, Steven Cheung, did not provide any statement regarding the video or Quattrucci’s current employment status.
In a separate YouTube video, Quattrucci can be heard discussing the lockdown experienced by members of Congress during the riot. He expresses enthusiasm and support for the events taking place.
The profile picture on Quattrucci’s X account (formerly Twitter) is a photo of him with Trump at a New Hampshire campaign office on June 27.
According to campaign finance records, Quattrucci began working for the Trump campaign in May and received a salary of $6,500 in June, which is the last disclosed month of spending.
Quattrucci previously served as an aide on Karoline Leavitt’s unsuccessful 2022 congressional campaign. Leavitt now works for a Trump-aligned political action committee but did not respond to a request for an interview regarding Quattrucci.
Trump Campaign Official Encourages Violence Against Police Officers in Capitol Riot Video
A recording posted this month by the “Sedition Hunters,” a group of online sleuths aiding authorities in identifying individuals present during the January 6th Capitol riot, reveals that Dylan Quattrucci, the deputy state director of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in New Hampshire, urged police officers to kill themselves in an expletive-laden video near the Capitol. Quattrucci’s remarks directed at officers who choose to uphold what he considers unconstitutional actions were extremely derogatory and offensive.
It is worth noting that four officers who responded to the riot later died by suicide. The Justice Department recently determined that one of the officers, Jeffrey Smith, died in the line of duty, allowing his widow to receive survivor benefits.
Multiple sources, including individuals familiar with Quattrucci, have confirmed that he is indeed the person featured in the video. The video shows him wearing the same outfit as in tweets he posted on that day. However, there is no evidence to suggest that he entered the Capitol building.
Despite his supporters’ attack on police following the 2020 election, Trump has consistently portrayed himself as a defender of law enforcement. He has even gone as far as referring to the Capitol rioters as patriots and expressing his intention to pardon a significant number of individuals convicted of crimes related to the event.
Polls indicate that Trump is leading by a significant margin in the race for New Hampshire’s delegates to the Republican National Convention, as he is across the country.
Attempts to contact Quattrucci for comment were unsuccessful, and the Trump campaign’s spokesman, Steven Cheung, did not provide any statement regarding the video or Quattrucci’s current employment status.
In a separate YouTube video, Quattrucci can be heard discussing the lockdown experienced by members of Congress during the riot. He expresses enthusiasm and support for the events taking place.
The profile picture on Quattrucci’s X account (formerly Twitter) is a photo of him with Trump at a New Hampshire campaign office on June 27.
According to campaign finance records, Quattrucci began working for the Trump campaign in May and received a salary of $6,500 in June, which is the last disclosed month of spending.
Quattrucci previously served as an aide on Karoline Leavitt’s unsuccessful 2022 congressional campaign. Leavitt now works for a Trump-aligned political action committee but did not respond to a request for an interview regarding Quattrucci.
Trump Campaign Official Encourages Violence Against Police Officers in Capitol Riot Video
A recording posted this month by the “Sedition Hunters,” a group of online sleuths aiding authorities in identifying individuals present during the January 6th Capitol riot, reveals that Dylan Quattrucci, the deputy state director of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in New Hampshire, urged police officers to kill themselves in an expletive-laden video near the Capitol. Quattrucci’s remarks directed at officers who choose to uphold what he considers unconstitutional actions were extremely derogatory and offensive.
It is worth noting that four officers who responded to the riot later died by suicide. The Justice Department recently determined that one of the officers, Jeffrey Smith, died in the line of duty, allowing his widow to receive survivor benefits.
Multiple sources, including individuals familiar with Quattrucci, have confirmed that he is indeed the person featured in the video. The video shows him wearing the same outfit as in tweets he posted on that day. However, there is no evidence to suggest that he entered the Capitol building.
Despite his supporters’ attack on police following the 2020 election, Trump has consistently portrayed himself as a defender of law enforcement. He has even gone as far as referring to the Capitol rioters as patriots and expressing his intention to pardon a significant number of individuals convicted of crimes related to the event.
Polls indicate that Trump is leading by a significant margin in the race for New Hampshire’s delegates to the Republican National Convention, as he is across the country.
Attempts to contact Quattrucci for comment were unsuccessful, and the Trump campaign’s spokesman, Steven Cheung, did not provide any statement regarding the video or Quattrucci’s current employment status.
In a separate YouTube video, Quattrucci can be heard discussing the lockdown experienced by members of Congress during the riot. He expresses enthusiasm and support for the events taking place.
The profile picture on Quattrucci’s X account (formerly Twitter) is a photo of him with Trump at a New Hampshire campaign office on June 27.
According to campaign finance records, Quattrucci began working for the Trump campaign in May and received a salary of $6,500 in June, which is the last disclosed month of spending.
Quattrucci previously served as an aide on Karoline Leavitt’s unsuccessful 2022 congressional campaign. Leavitt now works for a Trump-aligned political action committee but did not respond to a request for an interview regarding Quattrucci.
Trump Campaign Official Encourages Violence Against Police Officers in Capitol Riot Video
A recording posted this month by the “Sedition Hunters,” a group of online sleuths aiding authorities in identifying individuals present during the January 6th Capitol riot, reveals that Dylan Quattrucci, the deputy state director of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in New Hampshire, urged police officers to kill themselves in an expletive-laden video near the Capitol. Quattrucci’s remarks directed at officers who choose to uphold what he considers unconstitutional actions were extremely derogatory and offensive.
It is worth noting that four officers who responded to the riot later died by suicide. The Justice Department recently determined that one of the officers, Jeffrey Smith, died in the line of duty, allowing his widow to receive survivor benefits.
Multiple sources, including individuals familiar with Quattrucci, have confirmed that he is indeed the person featured in the video. The video shows him wearing the same outfit as in tweets he posted on that day. However, there is no evidence to suggest that he entered the Capitol building.
Despite his supporters’ attack on police following the 2020 election, Trump has consistently portrayed himself as a defender of law enforcement. He has even gone as far as referring to the Capitol rioters as patriots and expressing his intention to pardon a significant number of individuals convicted of crimes related to the event.
Polls indicate that Trump is leading by a significant margin in the race for New Hampshire’s delegates to the Republican National Convention, as he is across the country.
Attempts to contact Quattrucci for comment were unsuccessful, and the Trump campaign’s spokesman, Steven Cheung, did not provide any statement regarding the video or Quattrucci’s current employment status.
In a separate YouTube video, Quattrucci can be heard discussing the lockdown experienced by members of Congress during the riot. He expresses enthusiasm and support for the events taking place.
The profile picture on Quattrucci’s X account (formerly Twitter) is a photo of him with Trump at a New Hampshire campaign office on June 27.
According to campaign finance records, Quattrucci began working for the Trump campaign in May and received a salary of $6,500 in June, which is the last disclosed month of spending.
Quattrucci previously served as an aide on Karoline Leavitt’s unsuccessful 2022 congressional campaign. Leavitt now works for a Trump-aligned political action committee but did not respond to a request for an interview regarding Quattrucci.
Trump Campaign Official Encourages Violence Against Police Officers in Capitol Riot Video
A recording posted this month by the “Sedition Hunters,” a group of online sleuths aiding authorities in identifying individuals present during the January 6th Capitol riot, reveals that Dylan Quattrucci, the deputy state director of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in New Hampshire, urged police officers to kill themselves in an expletive-laden video near the Capitol. Quattrucci’s remarks directed at officers who choose to uphold what he considers unconstitutional actions were extremely derogatory and offensive.
It is worth noting that four officers who responded to the riot later died by suicide. The Justice Department recently determined that one of the officers, Jeffrey Smith, died in the line of duty, allowing his widow to receive survivor benefits.
Multiple sources, including individuals familiar with Quattrucci, have confirmed that he is indeed the person featured in the video. The video shows him wearing the same outfit as in tweets he posted on that day. However, there is no evidence to suggest that he entered the Capitol building.
Despite his supporters’ attack on police following the 2020 election, Trump has consistently portrayed himself as a defender of law enforcement. He has even gone as far as referring to the Capitol rioters as patriots and expressing his intention to pardon a significant number of individuals convicted of crimes related to the event.
Polls indicate that Trump is leading by a significant margin in the race for New Hampshire’s delegates to the Republican National Convention, as he is across the country.
Attempts to contact Quattrucci for comment were unsuccessful, and the Trump campaign’s spokesman, Steven Cheung, did not provide any statement regarding the video or Quattrucci’s current employment status.
In a separate YouTube video, Quattrucci can be heard discussing the lockdown experienced by members of Congress during the riot. He expresses enthusiasm and support for the events taking place.
The profile picture on Quattrucci’s X account (formerly Twitter) is a photo of him with Trump at a New Hampshire campaign office on June 27.
According to campaign finance records, Quattrucci began working for the Trump campaign in May and received a salary of $6,500 in June, which is the last disclosed month of spending.
Quattrucci previously served as an aide on Karoline Leavitt’s unsuccessful 2022 congressional campaign. Leavitt now works for a Trump-aligned political action committee but did not respond to a request for an interview regarding Quattrucci.
Trump Campaign Official Encourages Violence Against Police Officers in Capitol Riot Video
A recording posted this month by the “Sedition Hunters,” a group of online sleuths aiding authorities in identifying individuals present during the January 6th Capitol riot, reveals that Dylan Quattrucci, the deputy state director of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in New Hampshire, urged police officers to kill themselves in an expletive-laden video near the Capitol. Quattrucci’s remarks directed at officers who choose to uphold what he considers unconstitutional actions were extremely derogatory and offensive.
It is worth noting that four officers who responded to the riot later died by suicide. The Justice Department recently determined that one of the officers, Jeffrey Smith, died in the line of duty, allowing his widow to receive survivor benefits.
Multiple sources, including individuals familiar with Quattrucci, have confirmed that he is indeed the person featured in the video. The video shows him wearing the same outfit as in tweets he posted on that day. However, there is no evidence to suggest that he entered the Capitol building.
Despite his supporters’ attack on police following the 2020 election, Trump has consistently portrayed himself as a defender of law enforcement. He has even gone as far as referring to the Capitol rioters as patriots and expressing his intention to pardon a significant number of individuals convicted of crimes related to the event.
Polls indicate that Trump is leading by a significant margin in the race for New Hampshire’s delegates to the Republican National Convention, as he is across the country.
Attempts to contact Quattrucci for comment were unsuccessful, and the Trump campaign’s spokesman, Steven Cheung, did not provide any statement regarding the video or Quattrucci’s current employment status.
In a separate YouTube video, Quattrucci can be heard discussing the lockdown experienced by members of Congress during the riot. He expresses enthusiasm and support for the events taking place.
The profile picture on Quattrucci’s X account (formerly Twitter) is a photo of him with Trump at a New Hampshire campaign office on June 27.
According to campaign finance records, Quattrucci began working for the Trump campaign in May and received a salary of $6,500 in June, which is the last disclosed month of spending.
Quattrucci previously served as an aide on Karoline Leavitt’s unsuccessful 2022 congressional campaign. Leavitt now works for a Trump-aligned political action committee but did not respond to a request for an interview regarding Quattrucci.
Trump Campaign Official Encourages Violence Against Police Officers in Capitol Riot Video
A recording posted this month by the “Sedition Hunters,” a group of online sleuths aiding authorities in identifying individuals present during the January 6th Capitol riot, reveals that Dylan Quattrucci, the deputy state director of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in New Hampshire, urged police officers to kill themselves in an expletive-laden video near the Capitol. Quattrucci’s remarks directed at officers who choose to uphold what he considers unconstitutional actions were extremely derogatory and offensive.
It is worth noting that four officers who responded to the riot later died by suicide. The Justice Department recently determined that one of the officers, Jeffrey Smith, died in the line of duty, allowing his widow to receive survivor benefits.
Multiple sources, including individuals familiar with Quattrucci, have confirmed that he is indeed the person featured in the video. The video shows him wearing the same outfit as in tweets he posted on that day. However, there is no evidence to suggest that he entered the Capitol building.
Despite his supporters’ attack on police following the 2020 election, Trump has consistently portrayed himself as a defender of law enforcement. He has even gone as far as referring to the Capitol rioters as patriots and expressing his intention to pardon a significant number of individuals convicted of crimes related to the event.
Polls indicate that Trump is leading by a significant margin in the race for New Hampshire’s delegates to the Republican National Convention, as he is across the country.
Attempts to contact Quattrucci for comment were unsuccessful, and the Trump campaign’s spokesman, Steven Cheung, did not provide any statement regarding the video or Quattrucci’s current employment status.
In a separate YouTube video, Quattrucci can be heard discussing the lockdown experienced by members of Congress during the riot. He expresses enthusiasm and support for the events taking place.
The profile picture on Quattrucci’s X account (formerly Twitter) is a photo of him with Trump at a New Hampshire campaign office on June 27.
According to campaign finance records, Quattrucci began working for the Trump campaign in May and received a salary of $6,500 in June, which is the last disclosed month of spending.
Quattrucci previously served as an aide on Karoline Leavitt’s unsuccessful 2022 congressional campaign. Leavitt now works for a Trump-aligned political action committee but did not respond to a request for an interview regarding Quattrucci.