A recording posted this month by the “Sedition Hunters,” a group of online sleuths aiding authorities in identifying individuals present during the January 6th Capitol riot, reveals that Dylan Quattrucci, the deputy state director of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in New Hampshire, urged police officers to kill themselves in an expletive-laden video near the Capitol. Quattrucci’s remarks directed at officers who choose to uphold what he considers unconstitutional actions were extremely derogatory and offensive.

It is worth noting that four officers who responded to the riot later died by suicide. The Justice Department recently determined that one of the officers, Jeffrey Smith, died in the line of duty, allowing his widow to receive survivor benefits.

Multiple sources, including individuals familiar with Quattrucci, have confirmed that he is indeed the person featured in the video. The video shows him wearing the same outfit as in tweets he posted on that day. However, there is no evidence to suggest that he entered the Capitol building.

Despite his supporters’ attack on police following the 2020 election, Trump has consistently portrayed himself as a defender of law enforcement. He has even gone as far as referring to the Capitol rioters as patriots and expressing his intention to pardon a significant number of individuals convicted of crimes related to the event.