Delta Trims Profit Estimates Amid Rising Costs
Delta Airlines on Thursday announced that it is reducing its profit estimates in response to increasing costs.
The company’s shares experienced a more than 2% rise in premarket trading.
This news is currently developing. Please check back for updates.
