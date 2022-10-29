A new update has been released for Deathloop Update 1.404. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Deathloop Update 1.404 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

🛠️ A hotfix has been released to address Quick Resume issues for the Xbox Series X while using RTX as well as freezing issues on all platforms.

To apply the hotfix, please close, update and restart your game.

— DEATHLOOP (@deathloop) October 27, 2022