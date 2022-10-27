A new update has been released for Dead Cells Update 1.41. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Dead Cells Update 1.41 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

The Dead Cells Boss Rush update is available on all consoles! Fight through 4 challenges against 3 or 5 bosses back-to-back to unlock a new weapon, skill, mutation, skins and a shiny statue. Look out for some beefed-up bosses too… #deadcells #NintendoSwitch #PlayStation #xbox pic.twitter.com/QbyhnPgdFm — Motion Twin (@motiontwin) October 26, 2022

Here’s more info straight from the press release:

Boss Rush adds a new layer of challenge to Dead Cells by daring players to fight bosses one after another, in progressively more difficult stages. When Boss Rush is added to their platform of choice, players will be able to enter a brand-new area to face off against either three or five different bosses back-to-back-to-back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bosses will be randomly selected from three different tiers, increasing in difficulty from the first to the third. In stages with three bosses, players will face one boss from each tier. Stages with five bosses will pit players against two ‘tier one’ bosses, two ‘tier two’ bosses, and then one ‘tier three’ boss.

As if that wasn’t challenging enough, modifiers have also been introduced. Variety is the spice of life, and in this case, can be the end of yours. Modifiers give bosses all kinds of neat power-ups, like extra limbs, healing powers, and buddies who also want to kill you…

It’s important to note that players will only encounter bosses who they’ve already met. New players won’t be forced to contend with end game bosses. Phew.

Naturally, there are some pretty sweet rewards for going through this punishment. Depending on which stage is beaten, the difficulty it’s beaten on, and whether or not any damage was taken, players will get some pretty impressive swag. A new weapon, skill and mutation await the victor, as well as six snazzy skins and a customizable statue.

Source: Dead Cells