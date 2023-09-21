A new update has been released for Dead by Daylight Update 2.95. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Dead by Daylight Update 2.95 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Bug Fixes
Survivors are no longer able to pass through Locker collisions in certain cases
Add missing animation for Survivor placing “Blast Mine” or “Wiretap” traps on a generator, preventing Survivors from becoming invisible and unhittable in certain cases