A new update has been released for Dead by Daylight Update 2.94. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Dead by Daylight Update 2.94 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Content
The Xenomorph:
- Reviewed the Remote Flame Turret placement logic to allow for more flexibility when deploying them
- Decrease the Tail Attack cooldown movement speed from 2 to 1.2 m/s when missing or when it is obstructed
Perks:
- Adjusted the descriptions of Blast Mine, Chemical Trap, and Wiretap for consistency
- Added a VFX for when the Chemical Trap disappears by itself
Bug Fixes
The Xenomorph
- The Xenomorph can no longer see Idle Crows when exiting a tunnel
- Players are now correctly able to make progress for The Onryo’s “Viral Video” achievement
- The Xenomorph can no longer turn invisible indefinitely in a Trial
- The Xenomorph is now correctly able to destroy turrets in the malfunctioned state
- Fixed an issue where The Xenomorph’s regular movement speed could remain after downing a Survivor with the Tail Attack
- Fixed a rare issue where The Xenomorph can become stuck in the tunnels, unable to exit
- Fixed a rare issue where The Xenomorph can fall through the ground
Perks
- The Adrenaline Perk now correctly gives a bonus health state after self-unhooking
Audio
- The Skull Merchant’s footsteps SFX are no longer missing where she is inspecting the radar.
- Spark bursts in the Nostromo map are no longer silent.
UI
- Fixed an issue that hides the UI when spamming the ESC key while ending a match.
Characters
- The Pig’s right hand is no longer missing animations when carrying a survivor and moving.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Camera to move backward when leaning and stalking with Ghost Face.
- Fixed an issue that caused Vaulting Survivors to be misaligned during the windows vault animation.
- Fixed an issue that caused The Hag Camera to be obstructed when looking up while wearing any outfit.
Environment/Maps
- Fixed an issue where the trees of the Garden of Joy map lose texture and have dark silhouettes when survivors are sacrificed on the hook
- Fixed an issue in Ormond where the Bear-Traps would disappear under the snow
- Fixed an issue in RPD where players could climb Wesker’s supply crate
- Fixed one sided collisions on the Nostromo Wreckage
Known Issues
- Survivor fast vaults do not align with the expected animation resulting in different distance achieved between male and female survivors
Source: Dead by Daylight