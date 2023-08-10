A new update has been released for Dead by Daylight Update 2.90. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Dead by Daylight Update 2.90 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Features
- Activation of the Improved Player Reporting Feedback feature
Content
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that caused certain killers to not look downward while vaulting from a ledge or window, which led to a drop
- Fixed an issue that caused the Ghostface camera to move backward when leaning and stalking.
- Fixed an issue that caused Survivors to get stuck crouching after being hit by the Deathslinger.
- Fixed an issue that caused The Knight’s camera moves up slightly after a successful basic attack.
- Fixed an issue where shows unknown error message when connection to party is lost via http request errors.
- Fixed an issue where survivors could be heard above ground when hooked in the Killer Basement.
- Fixed an issue where the “Dramaturgy” perk’s scream animation is played after stepping on a Bear Trap
- Fixed an issue where the “Dramaturgy” perk’s scream animation is played incorrectly as a survivor is downed
- Activating the “Dramaturgy” perk and being hit by Virtulent Bond together no longer plays the wrong screaming animation
- Fixed an issue where the VFX and aura on “Hex Pentimento” are not removed upon being cleansed
- Fixed an issue where “Friendly Competition” sometimes fails to activate
- Fixed an issue where some female Survivors hit by The Spirit will not make injury or grunts sounds on being hit
- Fixed an issue where the Singularity can become stuck when teleporting to a survivor that disconnects
- Fixes for some crashes across several platforms
- Fixed an issue where survivors couldn’t be picked up or healed and could block others when holding the key assigned to activate the perk “Plot Twist”.
UI
- Fixed the input taking too long to register on the add/subtract tier buttons with mouse click.
- Fixed an issue with the perk tooltips being overlapped by survivor info.
- Fixed disable visual state for the “Go to Event Tome” button in the Online Lobby.
- Fixed an issue that prevent player from viewing the profile of someone replaced by a bot.
- Fixed missing Chinese subtitles for archive trailer.
Level Design
- Fixed an issue where players could climb on supply crates in the Raccoon City Police Station
- Fixed an issue where the Nurse would get stuck in Toba Landing
- Fixed an issue where crows were overlappng in Dead Dawg Saloon
- Fixed an issue to give more chances for hooks to spawn on the lower floor of the Gideon Meat Plant
- Fixed an issue where the Trapper’s trap would hide in a pile of snow in the Ormond
- Fixed an issue where a placeholder tile would spawn in McMillan’s Estate Maps
- Fixed an issue where the Hillbilly would not collide with assets in Eyrie of Crows
- Fixed an issue in Ormond where the Legion could not vault over a side of a pallet when in Feral Frenzy
- Fixed an issue where the characters would clip through the doors of the lockers in Eyrie of Crows
- Fixed an issue with the dark mist in Raccoon City Police Station
- Fixed an issue where a generator in Lery’s Hospital could not be repaired or damaged
- Fixed an issue where an invisible collision would prevent the navigation of the players
Known Issues
- Reasons for report feedback are in English across all languages. Full translations to come soon.
Source: Dead by Daylight