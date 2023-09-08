The DayZ update 1.56 patch notes have been unwrapped by Bohemia Interactive today, which is a small hotfix following last week’s DayZ update 1.55. This latest hotfix applies a couple of bug fixes and is now available to download for PC and consoles.
Console Notes:
PC Stable 1.22 Update 2 – Version 1.22.156656 (Release on 07.09.2023)
NOTES
GAME
FIXED
Fixed a bug where the firearm became unusable when closing the bolt with an empty magazine loaded
Fixed a bug which broke the placement of objects in the world
[Source – DayZ Update 1.56 Patch Notes Via Bohemia Interactive]