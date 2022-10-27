A new update has been released for DayZ Update 1.44. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. DayZ Update 1.44 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
FIXED
- Steam Achievements were not functional
- The character could get launched into the air when changing stances close to objects
- It was not possible to crawl up steep slopes
- The character could get stuck when walking backwards along walls
- Widgets for the quickbar and stamina were misaligned in certain cases
- It was possible to glitch through base-building objects
- It was possible to use the vehicle horn in the pause menu
- It was difficult to access the engine widget in the Sarka 120
- Reversing into objects with M3S truck could result in major crash damage to the fuel tank
- Fixed several building issues
CHANGED
- Updated the model of the M1025 engine
- Reduced the amount of damage the blowtorch takes on usage
- Decreased the amount of glowplugs in the world
- The light of the mummy infected now fades after death
SERVER
- Fixed: Ban list/Whitelist/Priority list would not accept all possible player identifiers
- Fixed: Setting inertia values in the cfggameplay.json to 0.0 would result in a game freeze – minimum value is now 0.01, see documentation
KNOWN ISSUES
- Vehicles spawn with wheels, wheels cannot be removed nor damaged (this is an intended, temporary change)
- this change is also recommended for community servers to ensure vehicle stability
