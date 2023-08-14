David Einhorn Expresses Concerns About Stock Market

Renowned investor David Einhorn, the founder of Greenlight Capital, has recently voiced his apprehensions about the stock market following a significant rally. In a letter to shareholders obtained by , Einhorn revealed that his hedge fund achieved a remarkable return of 14.5% in the second quarter, outperforming the S & P 500’s 8.7% return. Notably, Green Brick Partners, a home builder, emerged as the top performer in his portfolio, with its shares surging by 62% last quarter and 117% this year.

Adding Portfolio Protection

Due to growing bearishness towards the market, Einhorn decided to implement substantial downside protection measures for his portfolio in the second quarter. This move came after a stellar first half of the year, during which the S & P 500 experienced its best performance since 2019, gaining 15.9%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also had its strongest first half since 1983, surging by 31.7%. Einhorn stated that he has transitioned from a neutral stance in June to feeling “worried” at present.

Michael Burry and Wall Street Caution

Einhorn is not the only one expressing caution on Wall Street. Michael Burry, known for his prediction of the subprime mortgage crisis, recently revealed significant bets against the stock market through put options against the SPDR S & P 500 ETF Trust and the Invesco QQQ ETF. Despite data suggesting easing price pressures, Einhorn believes inflation remains a significant risk. Although the consumer price index rose by 3.2% from a year ago in July, falling slightly below expectations and the 40-year highs of mid-2022, Einhorn considers inflation to be stickier and more entrenched than the current market assessment.

Einhorn’s Investment Approach

As a value-oriented hedge fund manager, Einhorn has found success in recent years by employing short selling strategies and investing in companies with substantial buyback programs. He also disclosed a small position in NET Power, a clean energy company that went public in June via a SPAC. Einhorn expressed particular bullishness on carbon capture technology and acknowledged the associated risks and potential rewards.