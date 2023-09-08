Danco Laboratories Requests Supreme Court Review of Abortion Pill Case
The drug company Danco Laboratories is seeking a review from the Supreme Court regarding the legality of the abortion pill mifepristone. This comes after a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit that would impose significant restrictions on the usage and distribution of the medication.
Danco, the distributor of the abortion pill, is urging the Supreme Court to overturn the lower court ruling, emphasizing the crucial impact of this case on women’s health and the pharmaceutical industry. In their filing, Danco’s attorneys state that this case holds immense importance for women, healthcare providers, and states that rely on the FDA’s actions to ensure safe and effective reproductive healthcare.
The appeals court ruling is currently on hold until the Supreme Court reaches a decision. In April, the high court temporarily halted lower court decisions related to the pill, following a request from the Biden administration.
A three-judge panel at the 5th Circuit determined that recent decisions made by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to increase accessibility to mifepristone failed to adequately address safety concerns.
Potential Impact of Supreme Court Decision
If the Supreme Court decides to take the case and upholds the appeals court decision, mifepristone will remain available in the U.S. market, but patients will face more obstacles in accessing the medication. On the other hand, if the high court declines to take the case, the restrictions imposed by the appeals court will take effect.
Mifepristone, typically used in combination with another drug called misoprostol, is the most common method of pregnancy termination in the U.S. The appeals court order would eliminate mail delivery of mifepristone and restrict prescriptions to in-person doctor visits, along with requiring three follow-up appointments during the medication course.
Furthermore, the ruling would shorten the timeframe for taking mifepristone to seven weeks into pregnancy, compared to the current limit of 10 weeks.
Background and Legal Proceedings
The legal dispute concerning mifepristone began in November when the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, a group of physicians opposed to abortion, filed a lawsuit challenging the FDA’s original approval of the pill, which dates back more than two decades.
In April, U.S. Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas issued a comprehensive order that suspended the FDA’s approval of mifepristone. However, the appeals court later scaled back this order, maintaining the original FDA approval and authorization of a generic version of the pill.