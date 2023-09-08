The drug company Danco Laboratories is seeking a review from the Supreme Court regarding the legality of the abortion pill mifepristone. This comes after a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit that would impose significant restrictions on the usage and distribution of the medication.

Danco, the distributor of the abortion pill, is urging the Supreme Court to overturn the lower court ruling, emphasizing the crucial impact of this case on women’s health and the pharmaceutical industry. In their filing, Danco’s attorneys state that this case holds immense importance for women, healthcare providers, and states that rely on the FDA’s actions to ensure safe and effective reproductive healthcare.

The appeals court ruling is currently on hold until the Supreme Court reaches a decision. In April, the high court temporarily halted lower court decisions related to the pill, following a request from the Biden administration.

A three-judge panel at the 5th Circuit determined that recent decisions made by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to increase accessibility to mifepristone failed to adequately address safety concerns.