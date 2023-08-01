A new update has been released for Crusader Kings 3 Update 1.020. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Crusader Kings 3 Update 1.020 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a UI issue preventing users from navigating the Elope Scheme window.
- Fixed an issue preventing Ironman campaigns from saving correctly in the timeline menu.
- Fixed a scaling issue affecting scheme windows.
- Fixed a formatting issue affecting the Leave Faction menu.
- Fixed a localization issue causing text to overlap in some languages.
- Fixed a text issue affecting the Upgrade Building menu.
- Fixed an issue preventing siege images from fitting the window frame correctly.
- Various visual fixes to the Retract Vassal menu.
- [XBOX] Fixed an issue causing audio to stutter.
Memory and Stability
- The Dynasty Tree menu no longer displays portraits to conserve memory and improve stability.
- Speed 5 now runs at a capped rate to improve game stability.
- Optimizations to particle and lifestyle systems to conserve memory and improve stability.
- Numerous backend changes to conserve memory and improve stability.
