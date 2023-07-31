Mega-Deal Between Cannabis Companies Cresco Labs and Columbia Care Falls Through
A $2 billion mega-deal between cannabis multistate operators Cresco Labs and Columbia Care has been canceled more than a year after it was announced, the companies revealed on Monday.
The merger, which was announced in March 2022, aimed to create the largest cannabis company in the U.S. and provide a boost to an industry facing economic and regulatory challenges.
“Given the changing landscape in the cannabis industry, we believe that terminating the planned transaction is in the long-term interest of Cresco Labs and our shareholders,” stated Cresco CEO Charles Bachtell.
The termination was mutually agreed upon, and neither company will face any penalties or fees related to the cancellation.
The deal between Chicago-based Cresco and New York-headquartered Columbia Care began to unravel when the companies failed to sell enough assets required for regulatory approvals by the June 30 deadline.
Bachtell acknowledged the challenging economic environment for the industry and stated that Cresco will focus on its core business and restructure low-margin operations.
Columbia Care CEO Nicholas Vita expressed that, after careful consideration, remaining independent is the best path forward for the company’s employees, customers, and shareholders.
The companies also announced the cancellation of a separate $185 million deal with Sean “Diddy” Combs, in which the hip-hop mogul would have acquired some divested operations in New York, Massachusetts, and Illinois.
The Challenges Faced by the Cannabis Industry
The cannabis industry has been experiencing a downturn recently, with declining sales in many legal states and a decrease in investment. The industry is no longer seen as a safe bet, as it lacks federal regulation and banking reform that would enable operators to expand.
The Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act (SAFE) is a crucial reform needed to stimulate growth in the cannabis industry. This bipartisan legislation would provide banking services to the cannabis industry, which has been excluded from traditional banking and loans due to marijuana’s federal classification as a Schedule I substance, alongside heroin and LSD.
Despite the industry’s efforts to rally lawmakers, the legislation failed to progress through Congress for the seventh time last year. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is leading the push for SAFE banking in Congress, has indicated that it may pass this fall.