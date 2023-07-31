A $2 billion mega-deal between cannabis multistate operators Cresco Labs and Columbia Care has been canceled more than a year after it was announced, the companies revealed on Monday.

The merger, which was announced in March 2022, aimed to create the largest cannabis company in the U.S. and provide a boost to an industry facing economic and regulatory challenges.

“Given the changing landscape in the cannabis industry, we believe that terminating the planned transaction is in the long-term interest of Cresco Labs and our shareholders,” stated Cresco CEO Charles Bachtell.

The termination was mutually agreed upon, and neither company will face any penalties or fees related to the cancellation.

The deal between Chicago-based Cresco and New York-headquartered Columbia Care began to unravel when the companies failed to sell enough assets required for regulatory approvals by the June 30 deadline.

Bachtell acknowledged the challenging economic environment for the industry and stated that Cresco will focus on its core business and restructure low-margin operations.

Columbia Care CEO Nicholas Vita expressed that, after careful consideration, remaining independent is the best path forward for the company’s employees, customers, and shareholders.

The companies also announced the cancellation of a separate $185 million deal with Sean “Diddy” Combs, in which the hip-hop mogul would have acquired some divested operations in New York, Massachusetts, and Illinois.