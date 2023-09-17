A new update has been released for Crash Team Rumble Update 1.10. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Crash Team Rumble Update 1.10 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
- Speed Run – Race through speed pads with your teammates while dodging hazards like bumpers and nitro crates. Players are connected by a tether that increases their speed, but breaks if players move too far apart from their teammates. Don’t leave anyone behind, and race as a group to achieve the best times!
- What’s Cookin? – Work together to collect specific ingredients and add them to a huge pot that travels around the map. Make sure to communicate with your teammates to ensure you aren’t grabbing the wrong ingredients, and always keep an eye on the pot!
- Get Lit – Players must use a candle to light lanterns scattered around a massive tower before time runs out. Your candle will burn out, so you’ll need to rely on your teammates to re-light it to keep up the pace. Careful timing and coordination are the keys to success!
- Dig It – Search across the map for buried bones and reassemble them in the center to uncover a full skeleton! Some bones are larger than others and need multiple players to carry them. Make good use of the ping system, and time your jumps in tandem to ensure the best times.
- Balloon Bounce (releasing later during Season 2) – Leap high in the sky above Calamity Canyon, and bounce across huge balloons to score points. Each wave generates different sets of balloons; your team will need to bounce on a certain number of each shape to claim victory. Bounce carefully, as multiple players leaping at the same balloon may find themselves plummeting back to earth!