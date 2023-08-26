Martin Luther King III and Family Continue the Tradition of Honoring His Father’s Legacy

Martin Luther King III, his wife Arndrea Waters King, and their daughter Yolanda have established a yearly tradition to commemorate this time of the year.

Every August, they gather to watch Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s powerful speech at the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. Despite being personally connected to the civil rights icon’s legacy, the Kings view these anniversaries as an opportunity for education.

“We are just like any other family, wanting to teach our daughter about this significant moment in history,” Arndrea explained. “We also try to connect it to current movements and individuals who are making a difference.”

The 60th Anniversary Commemoration of the “I Have A Dream” Speech

This year, the Kings will join tens of thousands of people at the Lincoln Memorial in the nation’s capital to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic “I Have A Dream” speech. The event is organized by the Kings’ Drum Major Institute and the National Action Network, and it aims to recapture the spirit and energy of the original March on Washington.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the preceding day, Martin Luther King III and his sister Bernice King paid a visit to their father’s monument in Washington. Bernice expressed her admiration, stating, “I see a man still standing in authority and saying, ‘We’ve still got to get this right.'”

The first march, which featured their father as a central figure, laid the foundation for the passage of crucial federal civil rights and voting rights legislation during the 1960s.

Revitalizing the Fight for Equality

Amidst the erosion of voting rights nationwide, recent Supreme Court decisions affecting affirmative action and abortion rights, and the increasing threats of violence and hatred against marginalized communities, this year’s commemoration aims to reinvigorate the fight for racial justice and equality.

“When people stand up, change can happen,” Martin Luther King III emphasized in an interview with The Associated Press. “This is not merely a traditional commemoration but a reaffirmation of our commitment.”

The Program and Key Speakers

The event will commence with pre-program speeches and performances at 8:00 a.m. ET, followed by the main program at 11:00 a.m. ET. A march procession will then proceed through the streets of Washington towards the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial.

Prominent speakers, including Ambassador Andrew Young, a close advisor to Martin Luther King Jr. and a key organizer of the original march, as well as leaders from the NAACP and the National Urban League, are expected to address the attendees.

A meeting between leaders from the organizing groups and Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the civil rights division took place on Friday to discuss various issues, such as voting rights and policing.

A Precursor to the Anniversary

The gathering on Saturday serves as a precursor to the actual anniversary of the March on Washington, which falls on August 28, 1963. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris plan to commemorate the event by meeting with organizers of the original march. All of Martin Luther King Jr.’s children have been invited to meet with Biden as well.

Fulfilling a Promise and Looking Ahead

Rev. Al Sharpton, the founder of the National Action Network, sees continuing to observe the March on Washington anniversaries as a fulfillment of a promise he made to Coretta Scott King, the late matriarch of the King family. Sharpton and Martin Luther King III were introduced by Mrs. King 23 years ago at a march, where she urged them to carry on the legacy.

Following the march on Saturday, Sharpton plans to lead a voting rights tour in states that are attempting to erect barriers ahead of the 2024 presidential election. He also intends to meet with prominent Black entrepreneurs to establish a fund dedicated to combating conservative attacks on diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Perseverance in the Face of Challenges

Bernice King empathizes with those who may feel weary in the ongoing struggle for civil rights. However, she urges them to remember her mother’s words, in addition to her father’s famous speech.

“Struggle is a never-ending process,” Bernice, who is the CEO of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center For Nonviolent Social Change, founded by her mother after her father’s assassination in 1968, shared. “Freedom is never truly won – it must be earned and fought for in every generation. Vigilance is the answer. We must always remember that although times may be difficult and dark, dawn will come.”

While her father’s words from the March on Washington continue to resonate through the decades of progress towards civil and human rights, Bernice acknowledges that moments of darkness followed his speech. The tragic events, such as the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing and the violence during the voting rights marches, led to significant legislative achievements such as the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

“Unfortunately, we are currently living in a time when a younger generation believes that my father’s generation, and those who followed, did not accomplish enough,” Bernice explained. “It is important for them to understand that they are benefiting from the progress made. We cannot give up, because change comes at a specific moment in time. We must celebrate the small victories and remain grateful, as failing to do so undermines our progress.”