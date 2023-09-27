Peloton Co-Founder and Product Officer Tom Cortese Steps Down
Peloton co-founder and Chief Product Officer Tom Cortese is leaving the company and will be replaced by longtime Silicon Valley veteran Nick Caldwell, the company announced Tuesday.
Cortese, who helped start Peloton in 2012, will transition into an advisory role beginning Nov. 1.
Caldwell, who has an extensive background in tech companies, will oversee global product development and assume his new role on Nov. 1.
Churn at the Top
This leadership change comes over a year after CEO Barry McCarthy took the helm. McCarthy has made other key hires, including Leslie Berland as the marketing chief and Dalana Brand as the chief people officer.
With Cortese’s departure, only two executives from Peloton’s early days remain in top positions.
Shift Toward Subscription
Peloton, originally known for its connected fitness products, has shifted its focus to subscription revenue. Recent recalls and manufacturing flaws have affected the company’s reputation and profitability.
While Peloton continues to prioritize hardware, its new product development has slowed down.
