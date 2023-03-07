On Monday, during the Paradox Announcement Show, the company Paradox Interactive will unveil many new titles, one of which is the eagerly anticipated Cities: Skylines 2.

Cities: Skylines 2, the sequel to the game published in 2015, is being developed entirely as what the developers call a “next-gen experience.” The gameplay will be more open-ended, and “fully-realized transport and economy systems” will be included. There was interest shown in having multiplayer capabilities. However, at that time, no information was offered. Later in 2023, Cities: Skylines 2 will be available for the PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 platforms.

The Battletech development team is behind The Lamplighters League, and the tactical turn-based combat will be similar to Battletech’s. The game’s plot revolves around a group of academics tasked with preventing a cult from seizing control of the planet. In the latter part of this year, The Lamplighters League will be released for Microsoft’s Xbox Series X|S and personal computers.

Last but not least, Paradox Tectonic has developed a life simulation game called Life By You. On March 20, Paradox will announce an upcoming show revolving around the game. According to the insiders, that is when all of the platforms and features would be disclosed in their entirety.