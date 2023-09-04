Chinese electric car companies Nio, Xpeng, and Li Auto have successfully met their third-quarter delivery targets, according to recent announcements from the companies. These three companies are all listed in the U.S.

Li Auto delivered 34,914 cars in August, surpassing its projected range of 33,333 to 34,333 monthly deliveries for the third quarter. The company also delivered around 800 more cars compared to July. It’s worth noting that Li Auto’s vehicles are not purely electric as they come with a fuel tank to extend the battery’s range.

Nio delivered 19,329 vehicles in August, slightly lower than the previous month but still within its projected range of 18,300 to 19,000 monthly deliveries for the July to September period.

Xpeng delivered 13,690 electric cars in August, which is an increase from the previous month’s delivery of around 11,000 vehicles. More than half of the deliveries were of the company’s new G6 coupe SUV. Xpeng expects to deliver between 13,000 and 13,667 cars per month in the third quarter.

Competition and Expansion

BYD, a Chinese electric car giant, already operates in the mass market and is expanding into the premium price range. In August, BYD sold 145,627 purely battery-powered passenger cars, surpassing its July sales of 134,783 in the same category. China’s electric car market is highly competitive.

GAC’s Aion electric car brand, a state-owned company, delivered 52,057 cars in August, outperforming the aforementioned startups. Aion offers both premium-priced cars and more affordable models with price tags of around $20,000.

In terms of monthly retail sales, BYD, Aion, and Li Auto surpassed Tesla China in July, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association.

Tesla recently announced a new, more expensive version of its Model 3 car with an extended driving range.