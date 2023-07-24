China’s top leaders have committed to adjusting policies and optimizing the beleaguered property sector, while prioritizing stable employment and boosting domestic consumption demand. The quarterly meeting of the Politburo, chaired by President Xi Jinping, emphasized a “counter cyclical” policy and a prudent monetary and fiscal approach.

The meeting acknowledged the challenges faced by the economy, including insufficient domestic demand, operational difficulties for some enterprises, risks in key areas, and a complex external environment. It highlighted that the post-pandemic economic recovery would be gradual and challenging.

Last week’s disappointing economic data, which showed slower growth in the second quarter, prompted calls for policy support. However, the meeting fell short of offering large-scale stimulus, indicating a focus on achieving “quality” growth.