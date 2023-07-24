China’s Leaders Pledge to Boost Economy Amid Challenges
China’s top leaders have committed to adjusting policies and optimizing the beleaguered property sector, while prioritizing stable employment and boosting domestic consumption demand. The quarterly meeting of the Politburo, chaired by President Xi Jinping, emphasized a “counter cyclical” policy and a prudent monetary and fiscal approach.
The meeting acknowledged the challenges faced by the economy, including insufficient domestic demand, operational difficulties for some enterprises, risks in key areas, and a complex external environment. It highlighted that the post-pandemic economic recovery would be gradual and challenging.
Last week’s disappointing economic data, which showed slower growth in the second quarter, prompted calls for policy support. However, the meeting fell short of offering large-scale stimulus, indicating a focus on achieving “quality” growth.
Real Estate Sector in Focus
The Politburo addressed the country’s real estate sector by adapting to changing demand-supply dynamics and revitalizing idle properties. It dropped the phrase “housing is for living in, not speculation” and emphasized measures to meet housing demand and improve housing conditions for residents.
China’s property sector, which accounts for a significant portion of the economy, is recovering from a credit crisis. Excessive growth in the past resulted in oversupply and ghost towns.
Expanding Domestic Demand
The leaders pledged to actively expand domestic demand by raising income levels and boosting consumption. They highlighted plans to support consumption in automobiles, electronic products, household consumer goods, and services.
Government investment will be increased, and the issuance and use of local government special bonds will be accelerated. However, specific details were not provided.
The focus on supporting employment as a strategic goal indicates a preference for stabilizing employment rather than direct transfers to households.
