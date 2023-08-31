China’s Factory Activity Continues to Decline

China’s factory activity in August contracted for the fifth consecutive month, indicating that the country’s economic slowdown may not have reached its lowest point yet. The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose slightly from 49.3 in July to 49.7 in August, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. However, a PMI reading below 50 suggests a contraction in activity. Zhao Qinghe, a senior official from the National Bureau of Statistics, stated that the main issue faced by enterprises is insufficient market demand. He emphasized that the manufacturing industry’s recovery and development need further consolidation.

Concerns about Economic Growth While some sub-indexes within China’s manufacturing PMI showed signs of expansion, the non-manufacturing PMI, which includes service sectors, fell to 51.0 in August compared to 51.5 in July. There are growing concerns that the Chinese economy may not achieve Beijing’s 5% growth target this year. The country’s property sector, in particular, is facing a crisis of confidence due to credit issues and weak sales. To boost the economy, Beijing has implemented targeted measures such as increasing lending and stocks investment and stimulating housing demand.

Uneven Recovery The data release on Thursday revealed mixed results in the Chinese economy. Manufacturing-related sub-indexes for production and new orders reached five-month highs, while the new orders sub-index for non-manufacturing sectors fell to 47.6. The construction industry’s new order index increased to 48.5 due to improved weather conditions, while the service industry’s new order index decreased to 47.4. In August, input prices for both manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors increased, indicating a potential rebound in inflationary pressures. Previous data had indicated disinflation or deflationary trends.