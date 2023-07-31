China’s factory activity has continued to contract for the fourth consecutive month in July. This decline comes as the world’s second-largest economy faces challenges in reviving its growth momentum amidst weak global demand.

According to data released on Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics, the official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index for June was recorded at 49.3. This figure is slightly higher than the 49.0 recorded in June, 48.8 in May, and 49.2 in April. However, it falls short of the 49.2 median forecast in a Reuters poll.

Please note that this information is breaking news. Stay tuned for any further updates.