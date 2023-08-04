China has announced the lifting of tariffs on Australian barley imports, starting from August 5. This move indicates improving bilateral relations between the two countries and will help alleviate supply concerns. It comes as Russia suspended a humanitarian corridor for delivering key Ukrainian grains to global markets.

The anti-dumping tariffs and countervailing duties were initially imposed in mid-2020 during a period of diplomatic tensions between China and Australia. Beijing had imposed import tariffs on various Australian products including wine, red meat, lobsters, timber, and barley. In addition to the recent barley announcement, China also resumed Australian coal imports earlier this year.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce stated on Friday that there was no longer a need to continue imposing anti-dumping duties and countervailing duties on Australian barley imports due to changes in the Chinese barley market. However, no further details regarding these changes were provided.

In April, Australia agreed to temporarily suspend its complaint against China at the World Trade Organization regarding the 80.5% duties imposed on Australian barley in 2020. This cooperation paved the way for China to expedite its review of the tariff decision, with the tariffs set to expire next week.

Australia’s trade minister Don Farrell, foreign minister Penny Wong, and agriculture minister Murray Watt welcomed the outcome and stated that the removal of these duties would benefit both Australian producers and Chinese consumers. They also mentioned that a similar process is expected for the removal of duties on Australian wine, as China had imposed tariffs of up to 218% on Australian wine in March 2021.