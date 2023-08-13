China’s foreign ministry strongly criticized Taiwan Vice President William Lai’s brief visit to the United States, labeling him as a separatist and a “troublemaker.” The ministry vowed to take strong actions to protect China’s sovereignty. Lai, who is expected to be Taiwan’s next president, was en route to Paraguay for its president’s inauguration and had a transit in New York. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has repeatedly denounced Lai’s trip, including his stopover in San Francisco on his way back to Taipei.

In response to Lai’s arrival in New York, China’s foreign ministry issued a statement opposing any visits by “Taiwan independence separatists” to the United States. The ministry described Lai as a staunch advocate for Taiwan’s independence and accused him of being a troublemaker. It emphasized that Taiwan is of utmost importance to China and blamed Taiwan for escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait by seeking independence with U.S. support. China asserted its determination to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Lai has previously identified himself as a practical worker for Taiwan’s independence, but on his campaign trail, he has stated that he does not aim to change the current status quo, leaving Taiwan’s future to be decided by its people.