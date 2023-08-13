China Condemns U.S. Visit by Taiwan Vice President William Lai
China’s foreign ministry strongly criticized Taiwan Vice President William Lai’s brief visit to the United States, labeling him as a separatist and a “troublemaker.” The ministry vowed to take strong actions to protect China’s sovereignty. Lai, who is expected to be Taiwan’s next president, was en route to Paraguay for its president’s inauguration and had a transit in New York. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has repeatedly denounced Lai’s trip, including his stopover in San Francisco on his way back to Taipei.
In response to Lai’s arrival in New York, China’s foreign ministry issued a statement opposing any visits by “Taiwan independence separatists” to the United States. The ministry described Lai as a staunch advocate for Taiwan’s independence and accused him of being a troublemaker. It emphasized that Taiwan is of utmost importance to China and blamed Taiwan for escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait by seeking independence with U.S. support. China asserted its determination to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Lai has previously identified himself as a practical worker for Taiwan’s independence, but on his campaign trail, he has stated that he does not aim to change the current status quo, leaving Taiwan’s future to be decided by its people.
A Low-Key Visit
During his stopover in New York, Lai plans to attend receptions with overseas Taiwanese and deliver a speech. However, he will not meet with U.S. lawmakers to keep the visit low-key, in line with the shared position of Taipei and Washington to jointly manage risks in the face of an authoritarian region during this sensitive time. Supporters greeted Lai at his New York hotel, and he expressed excitement about seeing friends and participating in transit programs in New York on social media.
Laura Rosenberger, chair of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), confirmed that she will meet Lai in San Francisco, his next stop on his way home.
Taiwanese officials believe that China may conduct military drills near Taiwan during Lai’s U.S. stopovers to intimidate voters ahead of next year’s election and instill fear of war. In response, the Eastern Theatre Command of China’s People’s Liberation Army posted a video of fighter jets practicing dog fights, emphasizing their commitment to intense flight training.
Lai’s visits coincide with efforts by Beijing and Washington to improve relations, including a potential visit to the U.S. by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, which could pave the way for a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and China’s leader Xi Jinping later this year. Over the past three years, China has increased its military activities around Taiwan in an attempt to exert control over the island.
In April, China conducted war games near Taiwan as a response to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California during her return from her visit to Central America.
