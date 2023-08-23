Deutsche Bank: Recent Dip in Charles Schwab Shares Presents Buying Opportunity

The recent decline in Charles Schwab shares is seen as a promising entry point for investors, according to Deutsche Bank. On Tuesday, the brokerage firm’s shares dropped around 5% following news of a $2 billion debt sale. This development raised concerns about Schwab’s cash sorting, liquidity, and capital levels. However, Deutsche analyst Brian Bedell believes these worries are exaggerated, stating, “Tuesday’s sell-off provides even more attractive risk/reward.” Bedell maintains a Buy rating on Schwab shares and has set a price target of $73, indicating a potential 29.3% increase from the previous day’s closing price. Although Schwab’s stock has declined over 32% year-to-date, Bedell does not anticipate significant changes in the company’s client cash behavior, earnings profile, liquidity position, or capital levels. Bedell expects modest growth in client cash levels in 2024, with a more substantial increase in 2025. However, he highlights the importance of managing client integration attrition from the legacy Ameritrade client base, which could pose a risk to the buy rating. At present, attrition levels are in line with initial expectations. Bedell concludes that any significant deterioration in the new net asset trend in the coming months could negatively impact the stock. (Source: )