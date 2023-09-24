Canadian labor union Unifor announced on Sunday that its members have voted to approve a new contract with Ford Motor. This is good news for the Detroit automaker, as it is currently engaged in a separate dispute with its U.S. union over better pay and benefits.

Representing around 5,600 Canadian auto workers, Unifor confirmed that its members at Ford have ratified a three-year collective agreement.

Under the new contract, Ford has offered wage increases of up to 25% for union members. The agreement includes a 10% wage increase in the first year, followed by 2% and 3% increases in the second and third years, respectively. Additionally, all active employees will receive a $10,000 productivity and quality bonus.

Last week, Ford reached a last-minute deal to prevent strikes at its Canadian operations. In contrast, the United Auto Workers (UAW) union in the U.S. expanded its strikes against General Motors and Stellantis.

The UAW stated that it has made progress in negotiations with Ford, but workers at the company’s Wayne, Michigan, assembly plant will continue their strike. Meanwhile, Unifor is still in talks with Stellantis and GM to avoid similar walkouts at their Canadian facilities.

Unifor’s demands included improved wages and pensions, support during the transition to electric vehicles, and additional investment commitments from Ford. The new contract covers Unifor members at Ford’s plants in Ontario, as well as its parts distribution centers in Bramalea and Paris, Ontario, and in Alberta.

Unlike the UAW, Unifor strategically chose Ford as its initial negotiating target, adopting a pattern bargaining tactic to establish a precedent for future deals with other companies.