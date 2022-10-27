A new update has been released for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Update 1.04. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Update 1.04 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

PlayStation players encountering a locked game tile or issue accessing campaign early access should open QUICK SETTINGS (options button) — and then back out. This will trigger a return to the correct menu. This will be addressed in an upcoming update. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 26, 2022

PlayStation players encountering a locked game tile or issue accessing campaign early access should open QUICK SETTINGS (options button) — and then back out.

This will trigger a return to the correct menu. This will be addressed in an upcoming update

ADVERTISEMENT

This issue has been resolved with an update. Please restart your game client.

Fixed an issue on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 that prevented players from accessing the campaign.

Fixed an issue on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 the cause the game to appear with a lock icon on either platform.

Source: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2