A new update has been released for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Update 1.08. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Update 1.08 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

General Updates

We’ve addressed a number of crashes affecting players across all platforms including the bug that caused certain players partied-up in game to crash when matchmaking. Last night’s update should provide additional stability in terms of crashing. We will continue to monitor live issue reports and provide resolutions as soon as we are able.

We have made general game improvements including: Fix for various camos not unlocking during progression. Fixed framerate drop issues. Addressed known freezing issues. Overall performance improvements. Added fixes for stuttering and lag issues.



PC

A recent NVIDIA hotfix addressed some critical issues. Please make sure you are running the game on drivers 526.61.

The PC benchmark map has been updated with a more accurate reading of the FPS display.

Be sure to follow our friends at Beenox for additional updates for MW2 on PC.

Weapons

ADVERTISEMENT

We are actively collecting weapon performance/usage data and will provide detailed updates on weapon-balancing with the launch of Season 01.

Last week we disabled the attachment tuning feature due to an issue affecting players with 4 or more tuned attachments equipped at once. We re-enabled attachment tuning in last night’s update so players should not encounter further issues equipping attachments on a weapon.

Multiplayer

Enemy or live ping will remain disabled in multiplayer until a fix is implemented with the launch of Season 01. This is due to a bug where ping remained on some players after death. KBM players are currently still able to danger ping.

The player icon on the minimap will no longer disappear after a player is revived in certain modes.

Maps/Playlists

We have added Breenbergh Hotel into Third Person Moshpit

There are no significant map changes, but we have patched various exploits and geometry bugs in the days since launch. We’ll continue to address small fixes through daily updates.

UI/UX

We continue to refine our UI and will have more details in the Season 01 launch notes.

In addition to changes that we have already made, we are also actively tracking live issues. Some of the known issues at present include:

We are aware of the following issues and fixes are in the works Riot shield provides invincibility against chopper gunner and VTOL DDOS Field upgrade availability bug A bug affecting helicopter height, which allows them to leave the map in some instances



You can stay up-to-date for live issue tracking on our official Trello board.

The attachment tuning feature has just been reenabled. More details about this update in tomorrow’s blog post 🫡 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) November 4, 2022

Check out the known issues being checked on by the studio in the game’s official Trello board:

GLOBAL KNOWN ISSUES:

Fix Coming in Future Update:

PC Players: We’ve noticed some stability issues with the latest NVIDIA drivers 526.47 on Call of Duty #MWII. For now we’d suggest you keep the 516.59, or 522.25 drivers.

MULTIPLAYER KNOWN ISSUES:

Fix In Progress:

Ping will be temporarily disabled while we fix a bug affecting it.

We’re aware of a visual bug affecting some grass textures on Sariff Bay.

Some Xbox users will experience a bug where their player icon on the minimap disappears after the user dies and gets revived.

Fix Coming in Future Update:

Some Xbox users will experience a bug where their player icon on the minimap disappears after the user dies and gets revived.

No Ticket Submitted:

Some players may experience a bug where suppressed weapons only have sound for the using player.

Ground War map Santa Seña currently has a bug where the APC can respawn in a location that renders it stick and immovable.

GUNSMITH KNOWN ISSUES:

We’re investigating an issue some players are experiencing with weapon camo progression.

SINGLE-PLAYER KNOWN ISSUES:

We’re investigating a potential issue with Night War AI.

Some Xbox users may experience a crash when disconnecting from the internet and starting a new SP save.

Some users will recieve a Connection Failed error when attepmpting to enter any SP menu with no intrernet connection.The player cannot enter the Comba(t)

Source: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2