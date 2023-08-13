HTML Headings:

Is Buying a Fixer-Upper Worth It?

Buying a fixer-upper can be a cost-saving option during the homebuying process, which is why many first-time homebuyers are interested in these properties. According to a recent survey by TD Bank, 59% of first-time homebuyers are shopping for fixer-uppers or modest starter homes. However, transforming a run-down property into your dream home requires more than just cosmetic changes. If you’re not careful, you could end up with unexpected expenses when dealing with structural repairs and renovations. If you’re considering buying a fixer-upper, here’s how to determine if it’s worth the effort and money.

Determining How Much Home You Can Afford

Most first-time homebuyers require a mortgage loan to afford a home, even if it’s a fixer-upper. There are two general rules to help you determine how large of a mortgage you can handle. The first rule is the annual salary rule, which suggests not mortgaging a house that costs more than three times your annual salary. Similarly, the monthly income rule suggests that your monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 28% of your gross monthly income. By following these rules, you can establish a budget for your home purchase and determine if you can afford a fixer-upper or if you should look for a cheaper home that requires fewer renovations.

Choosing the Right Mortgage Lender

Finding a mortgage lender who can work within your budget is crucial for a pleasant homebuying experience. PNC Bank is ranked as the best lender for first-time homebuyers, offering various loan types. However, if you’re specifically interested in a fixer-upper, keep in mind that PNC does not offer home renovation loans. On the other hand, CitiMortgage’s HomeRun program allows you to put as little as 3% down without charging the private mortgage insurance fee typically associated with such a small down payment. This means you’ll have extra money to invest in renovating your fixer-upper.

Determining How Much to Renovate

When considering a fixer-upper, it’s important to avoid expensive repairs as much as possible to leave room in your budget for unexpected costs. Manny Angelo Varas, a general contractor and CEO of MV Group, advises focusing on the essential structural elements of the property. Some costly red flags to watch out for include a dilapidated foundation, outdated electrical systems, broken plumbing, leaky or rotted roofs, and missing HVAC systems. These repairs can quickly become costly and may not provide a significant return on investment when selling the property. Hiring a home inspector and contractor to assess the specific fixer-upper you’re interested in can help you estimate the repair costs accurately.

Consulting with Professionals

Even if you don’t hire a contractor to oversee the renovation project, it’s wise to consult with one or a similar professional to ensure your plans comply with local zoning laws and other codes. This will help you avoid any issues or fines down the line. Additionally, Vanessa N. Martinez, a financial advisor and fixer-upper owner, suggests considering how long you plan to stay in the home. Over-improving the property beyond what is necessary may not yield a significant return on investment when it comes time to sell. Focusing on renovating bathrooms and kitchens, which are the most viewed areas of a home, can help attract potential buyers.

Financing Home Renovations

If renovations are a significant part of your homebuying journey, you don’t have to cover the entire cost upfront. Construction loans, typically used for custom home builds, can also help finance major renovations for existing homes. These loans are high-interest, short-term loans that can be consolidated or converted into a mortgage once the renovations are complete.

Using Credit Cards for Renovation Purchases

Some credit cards are designed specifically for home improvement costs and offer rewards for renovation purchases. For example, the Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card provides 5% off eligible purchases at Lowe’s Home Improvement stores. However, be aware of the high APR and make sure to pay off your balance on time to avoid accruing high interest charges.