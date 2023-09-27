Introduction

British regulators have granted approval for Norway’s energy giant Equinor to proceed with the development of the controversial U.K. offshore Rosebank field in the North Sea, which is situated near the northwest coast of the Shetland Islands.

The North Sea Transition Authority has also provided the required consent for the project.

The U.K. government, after thorough scrutiny by regulators, has granted permission to operator Equinor and British energy company Ithaca Energy, who hold 80% and 20% stakes in the field respectively, to proceed with the development. This scrutiny included assessing the environmental impact of the project.

The project will be carried out in two phases, with Equinor estimating that it will result in £8.1 billion ($9.8 billion) of direct investment.

U.K. Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Claire Coutinho stated, “We are investing in our world-leading renewable energy, but we also recognize the need for oil and gas as part of our path to net zero. Therefore, it is sensible to utilize our own resources from North Sea fields like Rosebank.” Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt added, “While we are accelerating renewables and nuclear power, we will still require oil and gas for several decades. Hence, it is beneficial to extract more from British waters.”

The Rosebank development has faced significant public opposition due to concerns about its environmental impact. Nevertheless, the approval comes as Britain plans to issue numerous new oil and gas licenses in the North Sea, despite its commitment to decarbonize all national sectors of the economy by 2050.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.