China Faces Demographic Challenge and Needs to Boost Productivity for Growth
China is currently dealing with a demographic problem and must enhance its productivity to drive economic growth, according to David Mann, chief economist for Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa at the Mastercard Economics Institute.
Mann explained on ‘s “Squawk Box Asia” that the country needs to focus on improving productivity due to the challenges posed by its changing demographics. He emphasized that in the past, China’s growth relied heavily on an increasing population, but now it requires a boost in productivity and capital investment.
He further stressed that Beijing needs to ensure that capital is directed towards initiatives that enhance productivity. However, China’s economic rebound following the Covid-19 pandemic has slowed down, with second-quarter growth at 6.3%, compared to 2.2% in the first quarter.
Encouraging Private Sector Growth to Alleviate Productivity Pressures
Mann highlighted the importance of promoting private sector growth to ease the productivity pressures faced by China. He explained that with a population of approximately 1.4 billion, the country’s shrinking working-age group presents a challenge in maintaining growth.
To mitigate this, Mann suggested that the government should focus on fostering innovation in the private sector, as relying on less productive areas like residential real estate investment is not a sustainable solution.
Tame Consumer Recovery
China is set to release its inflation data, which will provide insights into the country’s recovery trajectory. Consumer demand has been lackluster, resulting in no change in prices in June.
However, there has been a positive recovery in domestic travel, with urban residents doubling their tourism spending in the first half of the year compared to the previous year, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.
Despite the recovery in travel, per person spending has been lower, leading to a relatively modest rebound in consumer spending, as explained by Mann.
