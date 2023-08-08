China is currently dealing with a demographic problem and must enhance its productivity to drive economic growth, according to David Mann, chief economist for Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa at the Mastercard Economics Institute.

Mann explained on ‘s “Squawk Box Asia” that the country needs to focus on improving productivity due to the challenges posed by its changing demographics. He emphasized that in the past, China’s growth relied heavily on an increasing population, but now it requires a boost in productivity and capital investment.

He further stressed that Beijing needs to ensure that capital is directed towards initiatives that enhance productivity. However, China’s economic rebound following the Covid-19 pandemic has slowed down, with second-quarter growth at 6.3%, compared to 2.2% in the first quarter.