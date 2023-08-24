Introduction

Boeing has encountered a new manufacturing flaw in its popular 737 Max aircraft, which will result in delays in delivering the planes. This setback comes as the company strives to increase its aircraft production.

The Manufacturing Flaw

Boeing discovered that certain 737 planes had improperly drilled fastener holes on the aft pressure bulkhead. Spirit Aerosystems, the manufacturer of the fuselages, clarified that only some units were affected due to the use of multiple suppliers for the aft pressure bulkhead.

Impact on Deliveries

Boeing stated that the issue will affect the near-term deliveries of 737 planes. They will conduct inspections to determine the number of affected airplanes and carry out the necessary rework. However, unaffected 737 Max aircraft will continue to be delivered as scheduled.

Series of Manufacturing Flaws

This defect is the latest in a series of manufacturing flaws that Boeing has disclosed for the Max and other programs. These flaws have hindered the company’s efforts to meet the high demand from airlines experiencing a surge in travel. Last month, Boeing announced its transition to a production rate of 38 planes per month from 31.

Uncertain Forecast

Boeing has not indicated whether this new issue will impact its forecast to deliver between 400 and 450 Max jets this year.

Spirit Aerosystems’ Response

Spirit Aerosystems assured that it will continue to deliver fuselages to Boeing. They are working closely with the customer to address any affected units within the production system and resolve any required rework. Based on the current information available, they believe there will be no significant impact on their delivery range for the year.

Delivery Comparison

As of July, Boeing had delivered 309 planes to customers this year, falling behind rival Airbus, which delivered 381 planes during the same period.

Flight Safety and FAA Notification

Boeing clarified that this manufacturing flaw does not pose a risk to flight safety, and airlines can continue to operate the planes. The company has informed the Federal Aviation Administration about the issue.

Stock Market Impact

In after-hours trading, Boeing shares declined approximately 3% following the news of the manufacturing flaw.