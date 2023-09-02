German automaker BMW has recently revealed its highly anticipated electric concept car, known as the “Vision Neue Klasse,” signaling a new era for the company.

The Vision Neue Klasse showcases the platform that will underpin BMW’s future generation of electric vehicles, with the first models based on this architecture expected to go into production in 2025.

This new lineup of electric vehicles will feature BMW’s sixth-generation battery cells, which promise to enhance charging speed and range by up to 30%. As a result, the overall vehicle efficiency is estimated to improve by up to 25%.

“With the BMW Vision Neue Klasse, we are leveraging all of BMW’s innovative capabilities in the electric and digital realms. Additionally, this car will be designed for circularity, aligning with our commitment to sustainability,” stated BMW CEO Oliver Zipse.

Zipse added, “In just two years, these cars will hit the road, marking the beginning of a new era of innovation and sustainability for BMW. This is the essence of our showcase at the IAA motor show.”

The Vision Neue Klasse will make its public debut at the IAA motor show in Munich, which serves as BMW’s headquarters. The IAA is one of the world’s largest mobility trade fairs.

“We firmly believe that electromobility will be the automotive industry’s largest growth segment worldwide, and we aim to be a leading force in this domain,” Zipse emphasized.