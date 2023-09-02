BMW Unveils New Electric Concept Car: Vision Neue Klasse
German automaker BMW has recently revealed its highly anticipated electric concept car, known as the “Vision Neue Klasse,” signaling a new era for the company.
The Vision Neue Klasse showcases the platform that will underpin BMW’s future generation of electric vehicles, with the first models based on this architecture expected to go into production in 2025.
This new lineup of electric vehicles will feature BMW’s sixth-generation battery cells, which promise to enhance charging speed and range by up to 30%. As a result, the overall vehicle efficiency is estimated to improve by up to 25%.
“With the BMW Vision Neue Klasse, we are leveraging all of BMW’s innovative capabilities in the electric and digital realms. Additionally, this car will be designed for circularity, aligning with our commitment to sustainability,” stated BMW CEO Oliver Zipse.
Zipse added, “In just two years, these cars will hit the road, marking the beginning of a new era of innovation and sustainability for BMW. This is the essence of our showcase at the IAA motor show.”
The Vision Neue Klasse will make its public debut at the IAA motor show in Munich, which serves as BMW’s headquarters. The IAA is one of the world’s largest mobility trade fairs.
“We firmly believe that electromobility will be the automotive industry’s largest growth segment worldwide, and we aim to be a leading force in this domain,” Zipse emphasized.
Beyond the Vision Neue Klasse, Zipse projected that battery electric vehicles will comprise 15% of BMW’s global sales by the end of 2023, with further growth anticipated in the following years.
According to Frank Weber, a member of BMW’s Board of Management, the Neue Klasse range represents a significant technological leap for the automaker.
Not Concerned about Competition from Chinese EV Giants
In early August, BMW acknowledged ongoing challenges caused by supply chain issues and persistent high inflation. However, the company raised its annual outlook for the margin on earnings before interest and taxes in the automotive segment.
BMW’s shares have seen a 13% increase year-to-date.
When asked about the presence of Chinese electric vehicle giants at the Munich motor show and whether he worried about their impact on BMW’s business, Zipse confidently replied, “No, we are not afraid at all.”
Zipse continued, “The presence of global players like the Chinese, who have the largest car market in the world, is a testament to the attractiveness of the event. This is not just an auto show; it is a tech and innovation show. It is incredibly exciting to have participants from America, Europe, and now China. Personally, I’m thrilled and unafraid. The competition at this show is beneficial for everyone.”
