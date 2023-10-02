EA Sports FC 24 Tops UK Physical Game Sales Charts, But Last Year’s Sales Were Lower Than FIFA 23

Last week, EA Sports FC 24 managed to reach the top of the UK physical game sales charts, becoming the second best-selling physical game of 2023 in the UK. However, sales were 30% lower than FIFA 23’s sales last year.

Strong Performance of EA Sports FC 24

According to Christopher Dring, the editor of GamesIndustry.biz, EA Sports FC 24’s success in the UK software rankings did not come as a surprise. The game outperformed Hogwarts Legacy in terms of UK sales, second only to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Digital vs Physical Format Sales

It is worth noting that EA Sports FC 24 is experiencing strong sales in digital format, unlike The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which saw higher sales in physical format.

30% Lower Sales Than FIFA 23

Initial sales of boxed copies of EA Sports FC 24 in the UK were 30% lower than FIFA 23’s sales in the previous year. This was expected by EA due to the change in titles.

Increase in Nintendo Switch Version Sales

The Nintendo Switch version of EA Sports FC 24 showed an increase in sales compared to the previous installment.