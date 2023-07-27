BlackRock Partners with Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Financial Services to Enter India’s Asset Management Market
BlackRock, the world’s largest money manager with $9.4 trillion in assets under management, has teamed up with Jio Financial Services, the financial services arm of Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani. This collaboration is seen as a significant move for BlackRock to enter India’s rapidly growing asset management market.
In a joint statement, BlackRock and Jio Financial Services announced their plans to invest up to $150 million each in a 50-50 joint venture. The partnership will be named Jio BlackRock.
“Today marks a major move for BlackRock as we work to expand our footprint through a forthcoming joint venture in India with Jio Financial Services, a company built by Reliance Industries Limited,” said Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock.
Mukesh Ambani, the founder and chairman of Reliance Industries, India’s largest listed company, has a net worth of $90.6 billion and is considered the country’s richest man, according to Forbes.
The partnership aims to leverage both companies’ expertise and scale to provide investment opportunities for millions of people in India. “The convergence of rising affluence, favorable demographics, and digital transformation across industries is reshaping the market in incredible ways,” said Rachel Lord, head of Asia-Pacific at BlackRock.
“The convergence of rising affluence, favorable demographics, and digital transformation across industries is reshaping the market in incredible ways.”
Rachel Lord
Head of Asia-Pacific, BlackRock
The announcement comes shortly after Jio Financial Services was separated from its parent company, Reliance Industries. The newly formed “digital-first” service aims to provide tech-enabled access to affordable and innovative investment solutions for Indian investors.
“The partnership will leverage BlackRock’s investment and risk management expertise, along with Jio Financial Services’ technology capability and deep market expertise, to drive digital delivery of products,” said Hitesh Sethia, CEO of Jio Financial Services.
The launch of the joint venture is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
Huge Potential
This is BlackRock’s second attempt to enter India’s asset management industry. In 2018, the company sold its 40% stake in an asset management venture to partner DSP Group and exited the Indian market. However, India remains an “enormously important opportunity,” according to Rachel Lord.
Estimates from the Association of Mutual Funds in India reveal that assets under management of Indian mutual funds doubled to 44.39 trillion rupees ($542 billion) in the five years leading up to June this year. Lord believes that the partnership between BlackRock and Jio Financial Services will revolutionize India’s asset management industry.
BlackRock Partners with Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Financial Services to Enter India’s Asset Management Market
BlackRock, the world’s largest money manager with $9.4 trillion in assets under management, has teamed up with Jio Financial Services, the financial services arm of Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani. This collaboration is seen as a significant move for BlackRock to enter India’s rapidly growing asset management market.
In a joint statement, BlackRock and Jio Financial Services announced their plans to invest up to $150 million each in a 50-50 joint venture. The partnership will be named Jio BlackRock.
“Today marks a major move for BlackRock as we work to expand our footprint through a forthcoming joint venture in India with Jio Financial Services, a company built by Reliance Industries Limited,” said Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock.
Mukesh Ambani, the founder and chairman of Reliance Industries, India’s largest listed company, has a net worth of $90.6 billion and is considered the country’s richest man, according to Forbes.
The partnership aims to leverage both companies’ expertise and scale to provide investment opportunities for millions of people in India. “The convergence of rising affluence, favorable demographics, and digital transformation across industries is reshaping the market in incredible ways,” said Rachel Lord, head of Asia-Pacific at BlackRock.
“The convergence of rising affluence, favorable demographics, and digital transformation across industries is reshaping the market in incredible ways.”
Rachel Lord
Head of Asia-Pacific, BlackRock
The announcement comes shortly after Jio Financial Services was separated from its parent company, Reliance Industries. The newly formed “digital-first” service aims to provide tech-enabled access to affordable and innovative investment solutions for Indian investors.
“The partnership will leverage BlackRock’s investment and risk management expertise, along with Jio Financial Services’ technology capability and deep market expertise, to drive digital delivery of products,” said Hitesh Sethia, CEO of Jio Financial Services.
The launch of the joint venture is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
Huge Potential
This is BlackRock’s second attempt to enter India’s asset management industry. In 2018, the company sold its 40% stake in an asset management venture to partner DSP Group and exited the Indian market. However, India remains an “enormously important opportunity,” according to Rachel Lord.
Estimates from the Association of Mutual Funds in India reveal that assets under management of Indian mutual funds doubled to 44.39 trillion rupees ($542 billion) in the five years leading up to June this year. Lord believes that the partnership between BlackRock and Jio Financial Services will revolutionize India’s asset management industry.
BlackRock Partners with Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Financial Services to Enter India’s Asset Management Market
BlackRock, the world’s largest money manager with $9.4 trillion in assets under management, has teamed up with Jio Financial Services, the financial services arm of Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani. This collaboration is seen as a significant move for BlackRock to enter India’s rapidly growing asset management market.
In a joint statement, BlackRock and Jio Financial Services announced their plans to invest up to $150 million each in a 50-50 joint venture. The partnership will be named Jio BlackRock.
“Today marks a major move for BlackRock as we work to expand our footprint through a forthcoming joint venture in India with Jio Financial Services, a company built by Reliance Industries Limited,” said Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock.
Mukesh Ambani, the founder and chairman of Reliance Industries, India’s largest listed company, has a net worth of $90.6 billion and is considered the country’s richest man, according to Forbes.
The partnership aims to leverage both companies’ expertise and scale to provide investment opportunities for millions of people in India. “The convergence of rising affluence, favorable demographics, and digital transformation across industries is reshaping the market in incredible ways,” said Rachel Lord, head of Asia-Pacific at BlackRock.
“The convergence of rising affluence, favorable demographics, and digital transformation across industries is reshaping the market in incredible ways.”
Rachel Lord
Head of Asia-Pacific, BlackRock
The announcement comes shortly after Jio Financial Services was separated from its parent company, Reliance Industries. The newly formed “digital-first” service aims to provide tech-enabled access to affordable and innovative investment solutions for Indian investors.
“The partnership will leverage BlackRock’s investment and risk management expertise, along with Jio Financial Services’ technology capability and deep market expertise, to drive digital delivery of products,” said Hitesh Sethia, CEO of Jio Financial Services.
The launch of the joint venture is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
Huge Potential
This is BlackRock’s second attempt to enter India’s asset management industry. In 2018, the company sold its 40% stake in an asset management venture to partner DSP Group and exited the Indian market. However, India remains an “enormously important opportunity,” according to Rachel Lord.
Estimates from the Association of Mutual Funds in India reveal that assets under management of Indian mutual funds doubled to 44.39 trillion rupees ($542 billion) in the five years leading up to June this year. Lord believes that the partnership between BlackRock and Jio Financial Services will revolutionize India’s asset management industry.
BlackRock Partners with Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Financial Services to Enter India’s Asset Management Market
BlackRock, the world’s largest money manager with $9.4 trillion in assets under management, has teamed up with Jio Financial Services, the financial services arm of Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani. This collaboration is seen as a significant move for BlackRock to enter India’s rapidly growing asset management market.
In a joint statement, BlackRock and Jio Financial Services announced their plans to invest up to $150 million each in a 50-50 joint venture. The partnership will be named Jio BlackRock.
“Today marks a major move for BlackRock as we work to expand our footprint through a forthcoming joint venture in India with Jio Financial Services, a company built by Reliance Industries Limited,” said Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock.
Mukesh Ambani, the founder and chairman of Reliance Industries, India’s largest listed company, has a net worth of $90.6 billion and is considered the country’s richest man, according to Forbes.
The partnership aims to leverage both companies’ expertise and scale to provide investment opportunities for millions of people in India. “The convergence of rising affluence, favorable demographics, and digital transformation across industries is reshaping the market in incredible ways,” said Rachel Lord, head of Asia-Pacific at BlackRock.
“The convergence of rising affluence, favorable demographics, and digital transformation across industries is reshaping the market in incredible ways.”
Rachel Lord
Head of Asia-Pacific, BlackRock
The announcement comes shortly after Jio Financial Services was separated from its parent company, Reliance Industries. The newly formed “digital-first” service aims to provide tech-enabled access to affordable and innovative investment solutions for Indian investors.
“The partnership will leverage BlackRock’s investment and risk management expertise, along with Jio Financial Services’ technology capability and deep market expertise, to drive digital delivery of products,” said Hitesh Sethia, CEO of Jio Financial Services.
The launch of the joint venture is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
Huge Potential
This is BlackRock’s second attempt to enter India’s asset management industry. In 2018, the company sold its 40% stake in an asset management venture to partner DSP Group and exited the Indian market. However, India remains an “enormously important opportunity,” according to Rachel Lord.
Estimates from the Association of Mutual Funds in India reveal that assets under management of Indian mutual funds doubled to 44.39 trillion rupees ($542 billion) in the five years leading up to June this year. Lord believes that the partnership between BlackRock and Jio Financial Services will revolutionize India’s asset management industry.
BlackRock Partners with Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Financial Services to Enter India’s Asset Management Market
BlackRock, the world’s largest money manager with $9.4 trillion in assets under management, has teamed up with Jio Financial Services, the financial services arm of Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani. This collaboration is seen as a significant move for BlackRock to enter India’s rapidly growing asset management market.
In a joint statement, BlackRock and Jio Financial Services announced their plans to invest up to $150 million each in a 50-50 joint venture. The partnership will be named Jio BlackRock.
“Today marks a major move for BlackRock as we work to expand our footprint through a forthcoming joint venture in India with Jio Financial Services, a company built by Reliance Industries Limited,” said Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock.
Mukesh Ambani, the founder and chairman of Reliance Industries, India’s largest listed company, has a net worth of $90.6 billion and is considered the country’s richest man, according to Forbes.
The partnership aims to leverage both companies’ expertise and scale to provide investment opportunities for millions of people in India. “The convergence of rising affluence, favorable demographics, and digital transformation across industries is reshaping the market in incredible ways,” said Rachel Lord, head of Asia-Pacific at BlackRock.
“The convergence of rising affluence, favorable demographics, and digital transformation across industries is reshaping the market in incredible ways.”
Rachel Lord
Head of Asia-Pacific, BlackRock
The announcement comes shortly after Jio Financial Services was separated from its parent company, Reliance Industries. The newly formed “digital-first” service aims to provide tech-enabled access to affordable and innovative investment solutions for Indian investors.
“The partnership will leverage BlackRock’s investment and risk management expertise, along with Jio Financial Services’ technology capability and deep market expertise, to drive digital delivery of products,” said Hitesh Sethia, CEO of Jio Financial Services.
The launch of the joint venture is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
Huge Potential
This is BlackRock’s second attempt to enter India’s asset management industry. In 2018, the company sold its 40% stake in an asset management venture to partner DSP Group and exited the Indian market. However, India remains an “enormously important opportunity,” according to Rachel Lord.
Estimates from the Association of Mutual Funds in India reveal that assets under management of Indian mutual funds doubled to 44.39 trillion rupees ($542 billion) in the five years leading up to June this year. Lord believes that the partnership between BlackRock and Jio Financial Services will revolutionize India’s asset management industry.
BlackRock Partners with Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Financial Services to Enter India’s Asset Management Market
BlackRock, the world’s largest money manager with $9.4 trillion in assets under management, has teamed up with Jio Financial Services, the financial services arm of Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani. This collaboration is seen as a significant move for BlackRock to enter India’s rapidly growing asset management market.
In a joint statement, BlackRock and Jio Financial Services announced their plans to invest up to $150 million each in a 50-50 joint venture. The partnership will be named Jio BlackRock.
“Today marks a major move for BlackRock as we work to expand our footprint through a forthcoming joint venture in India with Jio Financial Services, a company built by Reliance Industries Limited,” said Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock.
Mukesh Ambani, the founder and chairman of Reliance Industries, India’s largest listed company, has a net worth of $90.6 billion and is considered the country’s richest man, according to Forbes.
The partnership aims to leverage both companies’ expertise and scale to provide investment opportunities for millions of people in India. “The convergence of rising affluence, favorable demographics, and digital transformation across industries is reshaping the market in incredible ways,” said Rachel Lord, head of Asia-Pacific at BlackRock.
“The convergence of rising affluence, favorable demographics, and digital transformation across industries is reshaping the market in incredible ways.”
Rachel Lord
Head of Asia-Pacific, BlackRock
The announcement comes shortly after Jio Financial Services was separated from its parent company, Reliance Industries. The newly formed “digital-first” service aims to provide tech-enabled access to affordable and innovative investment solutions for Indian investors.
“The partnership will leverage BlackRock’s investment and risk management expertise, along with Jio Financial Services’ technology capability and deep market expertise, to drive digital delivery of products,” said Hitesh Sethia, CEO of Jio Financial Services.
The launch of the joint venture is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
Huge Potential
This is BlackRock’s second attempt to enter India’s asset management industry. In 2018, the company sold its 40% stake in an asset management venture to partner DSP Group and exited the Indian market. However, India remains an “enormously important opportunity,” according to Rachel Lord.
Estimates from the Association of Mutual Funds in India reveal that assets under management of Indian mutual funds doubled to 44.39 trillion rupees ($542 billion) in the five years leading up to June this year. Lord believes that the partnership between BlackRock and Jio Financial Services will revolutionize India’s asset management industry.
BlackRock Partners with Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Financial Services to Enter India’s Asset Management Market
BlackRock, the world’s largest money manager with $9.4 trillion in assets under management, has teamed up with Jio Financial Services, the financial services arm of Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani. This collaboration is seen as a significant move for BlackRock to enter India’s rapidly growing asset management market.
In a joint statement, BlackRock and Jio Financial Services announced their plans to invest up to $150 million each in a 50-50 joint venture. The partnership will be named Jio BlackRock.
“Today marks a major move for BlackRock as we work to expand our footprint through a forthcoming joint venture in India with Jio Financial Services, a company built by Reliance Industries Limited,” said Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock.
Mukesh Ambani, the founder and chairman of Reliance Industries, India’s largest listed company, has a net worth of $90.6 billion and is considered the country’s richest man, according to Forbes.
The partnership aims to leverage both companies’ expertise and scale to provide investment opportunities for millions of people in India. “The convergence of rising affluence, favorable demographics, and digital transformation across industries is reshaping the market in incredible ways,” said Rachel Lord, head of Asia-Pacific at BlackRock.
“The convergence of rising affluence, favorable demographics, and digital transformation across industries is reshaping the market in incredible ways.”
Rachel Lord
Head of Asia-Pacific, BlackRock
The announcement comes shortly after Jio Financial Services was separated from its parent company, Reliance Industries. The newly formed “digital-first” service aims to provide tech-enabled access to affordable and innovative investment solutions for Indian investors.
“The partnership will leverage BlackRock’s investment and risk management expertise, along with Jio Financial Services’ technology capability and deep market expertise, to drive digital delivery of products,” said Hitesh Sethia, CEO of Jio Financial Services.
The launch of the joint venture is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
Huge Potential
This is BlackRock’s second attempt to enter India’s asset management industry. In 2018, the company sold its 40% stake in an asset management venture to partner DSP Group and exited the Indian market. However, India remains an “enormously important opportunity,” according to Rachel Lord.
Estimates from the Association of Mutual Funds in India reveal that assets under management of Indian mutual funds doubled to 44.39 trillion rupees ($542 billion) in the five years leading up to June this year. Lord believes that the partnership between BlackRock and Jio Financial Services will revolutionize India’s asset management industry.
BlackRock Partners with Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Financial Services to Enter India’s Asset Management Market
BlackRock, the world’s largest money manager with $9.4 trillion in assets under management, has teamed up with Jio Financial Services, the financial services arm of Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani. This collaboration is seen as a significant move for BlackRock to enter India’s rapidly growing asset management market.
In a joint statement, BlackRock and Jio Financial Services announced their plans to invest up to $150 million each in a 50-50 joint venture. The partnership will be named Jio BlackRock.
“Today marks a major move for BlackRock as we work to expand our footprint through a forthcoming joint venture in India with Jio Financial Services, a company built by Reliance Industries Limited,” said Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock.
Mukesh Ambani, the founder and chairman of Reliance Industries, India’s largest listed company, has a net worth of $90.6 billion and is considered the country’s richest man, according to Forbes.
The partnership aims to leverage both companies’ expertise and scale to provide investment opportunities for millions of people in India. “The convergence of rising affluence, favorable demographics, and digital transformation across industries is reshaping the market in incredible ways,” said Rachel Lord, head of Asia-Pacific at BlackRock.
“The convergence of rising affluence, favorable demographics, and digital transformation across industries is reshaping the market in incredible ways.”
Rachel Lord
Head of Asia-Pacific, BlackRock
The announcement comes shortly after Jio Financial Services was separated from its parent company, Reliance Industries. The newly formed “digital-first” service aims to provide tech-enabled access to affordable and innovative investment solutions for Indian investors.
“The partnership will leverage BlackRock’s investment and risk management expertise, along with Jio Financial Services’ technology capability and deep market expertise, to drive digital delivery of products,” said Hitesh Sethia, CEO of Jio Financial Services.
The launch of the joint venture is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
Huge Potential
This is BlackRock’s second attempt to enter India’s asset management industry. In 2018, the company sold its 40% stake in an asset management venture to partner DSP Group and exited the Indian market. However, India remains an “enormously important opportunity,” according to Rachel Lord.
Estimates from the Association of Mutual Funds in India reveal that assets under management of Indian mutual funds doubled to 44.39 trillion rupees ($542 billion) in the five years leading up to June this year. Lord believes that the partnership between BlackRock and Jio Financial Services will revolutionize India’s asset management industry.