BlackRock, the world’s largest money manager with $9.4 trillion in assets under management, has teamed up with Jio Financial Services, the financial services arm of Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani. This collaboration is seen as a significant move for BlackRock to enter India’s rapidly growing asset management market.

In a joint statement, BlackRock and Jio Financial Services announced their plans to invest up to $150 million each in a 50-50 joint venture. The partnership will be named Jio BlackRock.

“Today marks a major move for BlackRock as we work to expand our footprint through a forthcoming joint venture in India with Jio Financial Services, a company built by Reliance Industries Limited,” said Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock.

Mukesh Ambani, the founder and chairman of Reliance Industries, India’s largest listed company, has a net worth of $90.6 billion and is considered the country’s richest man, according to Forbes.