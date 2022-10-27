A new update has been released for Black Desert Online Update 2.54. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Black Desert Online Update 2.54 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Abyss One: The Magnus

Abyss One: The Magnus” has been revealed through rifts appearing throughout the world of Black Desert.

Main Questline

Added a main questline where you can explore the “Abyss One: The Magnus” story. This quest can be accepted with a character that has completed the following quests: (Black Spirit (,) – Main Quest) Complete “[Balenos] Farewell, Grusha,” “Embarking on an Adventure,” or “Big Fish in a Small Pond” from the Balenos main questline. Complete “[Special Growth] Fughar’s Memorandum – Chapter 1” during the Simplified questline. Complete “[Everfrost] Beyond the Doors of Alyaelli” from the Mountain of Eternal Winter main questline. There are some parts of “Abyss One: The Magnus” that are available after completing the Serendia and Calpheon main questlines.



* “Abyss One: The Magnus” will be a much more enjoyable visual experience if played in Remastered mode.

A Powerful Aura… After a long adventure in Balenos, you reunite with Eileen and Emma Bartali, with whom you haven’t spoken in awhile, in Velia. You chat with them for old times’ sake. Suddenly, you are drawn by a powerful aura of something within the rift.

Custodian of the Magnus After speaking with the Black Spirit, you fall through a dark portal.

As you step into the world of the Magnus, you meet Wuju, the custodian of the Magnus.

Within the world of the Magnus, the birthplace of all creation, you begin investigating its abyssal anomalies with Wuju, the custodian of the Magnus. Whom will you befriend? Who is the mastermind behind the anomalies? All that and more will be revealed as you progress through the storyline.

* You cannot enter Abyss One: The Magnus for the following situations:

In a party/platoon

In a duel

While equipping a non-class weapon (i.e. matchlock, fishing rod)

With trading goods in possession

Less than 0 Karma

In Fugitive state

With Forced PvP (Alt+C) activated

With a Trial Character Abyss

Within the world of the Magnus, there are “abyssal pockets,” each with their own spacetime. Each of these abyssal pockets that branch off from the Magnus holds their own trials. Proceed through the Abyss One main questline by entering each abyssal pocket and overcoming specific trials.



* You will automatically leave an abyssal pocket if you spend more than 1 hour inside.

* There is a 1-minute waiting time before you can re-attempt an abyssal pocket.

Exclusive Gear In the world of Magnus, you will not use equipment from the Black Desert World, but rather equipment exclusive to Abyss One instead.

Main Questline Reward You will obtain the following rewards upon completing the Abyss One: Magnus main questline: 1. PEN (V) Boss Gear

You’ll be able to choose one boss defense gear enhanced to the maximum enhancement level of PEN (V) (once per Family). This is identical to the guaranteed PEN (V) boss gear you can obtain through the questline with Jetina, and thus cannot be registered on the Central Market. For the helmet and armor pieces, if you enhance it past Caphras Lv. 10, you’ll be able to craft it into one of the Slumbering Origin Armor pieces (Fallen God’s Armor, Labreska’s Helmet), which then can be registered on the Central Market.



Select one of the following items PEN (V) Giath’s Helmet PEN (V) Dim Tree Spirit’s Armor PEN (V) Muskan’s Shoes PEN (V) Bheg’s Gloves PEN (V) Griffon’s Helmet PEN (V) Red Nose’s Armor PEN (V) Urugon’s Shoes PEN (V) Leebur’s Gloves 2. Fast Travel to Major Cities through the Magnus You can utilize the Magnus structure, spread out all over the world of Black Desert, to travel between major cities. You can find abyssal wells that are connected to the Magnus on the World Map (M). However, if your locations for entering and leaving the Magnus differ, a certain amount of silver is consumed depending on the distance. ex1) Bartali Farm in Balenos → Serendia Eastern Border: 1,000,000 Silver ex2) Grána Dirt Farm in Kamasylvia → Fohalam Farm in Valencia: 14,800,000 Silver

Silver Consumption per Entering and Exit Location Entering Location Exit Location Silver Bartali Farm in Balenos Velia in Balenos

Serendia Eastern Border

Falres Dirt Farm in Calpheon

Stonebeak Shore in Mediah

Fohalam Farm in Valencia

Lake Flondor in Kamasylvia

Duvencrune Farmland in Drieghan

Salanar Pond in O’dyllita

Zvier Highlands in Everfrost –

1,000,000

3,600,000

3,800,000

9,800,000

7,500,000

4,500,000

6,300,000

5,000,000 Moretti Plantation in Serendia Velia in Balenos

Serendia Eastern Border

Falres Dirt Farm in Calpheon

Stonebeak Shore in Mediah

Fohalam Farm in Valencia

Lake Flondor in Kamasylvia

Duvencrune Farmland in Drieghan

Salanar Pond in O’dyllita

Zvier Highlands in Everfrost 1,000,000

–

2,600,000

2,800,000

9,000,000

6,500,000

3,500,000

5,300,000

4,000,000 Gabino Farm in Calpheon Velia in Balenos

Serendia Eastern Border

Falres Dirt Farm in Calpheon

Stonebeak Shore in Mediah

Fohalam Farm in Valencia

Lake Flondor in Kamasylvia

Duvencrune Farmland in Drieghan

Salanar Pond in O’dyllita

Zvier Highlands in Everfrost 3,600,000

2,600,000

–

5,400,000

11,500,000

4,000,000

4,200,000

5,000,000

4,500,000 Altinova Gateway in Mediah Velia in Balenos

Serendia Eastern Border

Falres Dirt Farm in Calpheon

Stonebeak Shore in Mediah

Fohalam Farm in Valencia

Lake Flondor in Kamasylvia

Duvencrune Farmland in Drieghan

Salanar Pond in O’dyllita

Zvier Highlands in Everfrost 3,800,000

2,800,000

5,400,000

–

6,200,000

9,300,000

4,800,000

6,000,000

5,000,000 Erdal Farm in Valencia Velia in Balenos

Serendia Eastern Border

Falres Dirt Farm in Calpheon

Stonebeak Shore in Mediah

Fohalam Farm in Valencia

Lake Flondor in Kamasylvia

Duvencrune Farmland in Drieghan

Salanar Pond in O’dyllita

Zvier Highlands in Everfrost 9,800,000

9,000,000

11,500,000

9,300,000

–

14,800,000

11,000,000

12,200,000

11,200,000 Grána Dirt Farm in Kamasylvia Velia in Balenos

Serendia Eastern Border

Falres Dirt Farm in Calpheon

Stonebeak Shore in Mediah

Fohalam Farm in Valencia

Lake Flondor in Kamasylvia

Duvencrune Farmland in Drieghan

Salanar Pond in O’dyllita

Zvier Highlands in Everfrost 7,500,000

6,500,000

4,000,000

9,300,000

14,800,000

–

4,000,000

3,200,000

5,500,000 Marak Farm in Drieghan Velia in Balenos

Serendia Eastern Border

Falres Dirt Farm in Calpheon

Stonebeak Shore in Mediah

Fohalam Farm in Valencia

Lake Flondor in Kamasylvia

Duvencrune Farmland in Drieghan

Salanar Pond in O’dyllita

Zvier Highlands in Everfrost 4,500,000

3,500,000

4,200,000

4,800,000

11,000,000

4,000,000

–

1,900,000

2,100,000 Delmira Plantation in O’dyllita Velia in Balenos

Serendia Eastern Border

Falres Dirt Farm in Calpheon

Stonebeak Shore in Mediah

Fohalam Farm in Valencia

Lake Flondor in Kamasylvia

Duvencrune Farmland in Drieghan

Salanar Pond in O’dyllita

Zvier Highlands in Everfrost 6,300,000

5,300,000

5,000,000

6,000,000

12,200,000

3,200,000

1,900,000

–

3,500,000 Erethea’s Belt in Everfrost Velia in Balenos

Serendia Eastern Border

Falres Dirt Farm in Calpheon

Stonebeak Shore in Mediah

Fohalam Farm in Valencia

Lake Flondor in Kamasylvia

Duvencrune Farmland in Drieghan

Salanar Pond in O’dyllita

Zvier Highlands in Everfrost 5,000,000

4,000,000

4,500,000

5,000,000

11,200,000

5,500,000

2,100,000

3,500,000

– 3. Remote Access to Other Regions’ Storage Due to certain major cities now being connected through the Magnus, you can now move and store items to storage in other regions. You can move and store items from your inventory to storage in different regions through the storage keeper NPC as you proceed with the main questline.

You can also move and store items from your inventory to storage in different regions through a storage maid as you proceed with the main questline.

The feature is only available in regions revealed on the map. (Not available in Muiquun and Port Ratt.)

You cannot store/remove trade/bartering goods, treasure items, and Ornette’s/Odore’s Spirit Essence (including lesser versions) via this function. 4. New Skills for All Classes – Abyssal Legacy Once you completed the main questline along with all the following quests, you’ll be able to receive a new revelation from the Magnus, thus allowing you to claim a new skill. Family Quest: [The Magnus] Box from the Abyss → [The Magnus] Abyssal Legacy → [The Magnus] Revelations Proceed with “[The Magnus] Revelations” quest available once per character

* Upon completing [The Magnus] Revelations quest, all characters in your Family shall be able to proceed with “[The Magnus] Abyssal Revelation” quest to learn their new skill, respectively. Upon completing “[The Magnus] Abyssal Revelation,” you’ll obtain [Secret Book] Abyssal Legacy x1 and [Event] Armstrong’s Skill Guide (1 Day) x1. If you lose the secret book item, as long as your character has completed “[The Magnus] Revelations” quest, you can get another one by talking to Cruhorn Wyrmsbane.

Once you use the secret book and learn the new skill, it will replace the skill commands of one Absolute skill in your character’s arsenal. You can still add and use the replaced Absolute skill via Quick Slot.

Opening of the Abyssal Veins As you progress through the story of the Abyss One: The Magnus main questline, you’ll be able to obtain the following items (once per Family). Each time you learn the “Abyssal Veins” knowledge of each region, you’ll be able to accept the quest to claim the following rewards by talking to the Black Spirit (/). Complete the quest objectives in the Magnus, then return to our world in Black Desert to talk to a traveler and claim the following rewards.

Rewards for Opening the Following Abyssal Veins Abyssal Veins: Valencia Elion’s Tear x5, Blessed Message Scroll (120 min) x5, Item Collection Increase Scroll x5 Abyssal Veins: Calpheon Valks’ Cry x5, Artisan’s Memory x5 Abyssal Veins: Mediah Sealed Compass (7 Days), [Event] Sealed Book of Combat (7 Days) Abyssal Veins: Valencia [Event] Sealed Book of Life (7 Days), Secret Book of Florin x5 Abyssal Veins: Kamasylvia [Event] Tachros’ Spirit Stone, [Event] Stella’s Spirit Stone Abyssal Veins: Drieghan [Event] Shakatu’s Luxury Box, [Event] Enhancement Help Kit III Abyssal Veins: O’dyllita [Event] Golden Blessing of Agris x3, [Event] Supreme Old Moon Scroll x3 Abyssal Veins: Mountain of Eternal Winter Item Brand Spell Stone x3, Patrigio’s Apparel Bag Abyssal Veins: Balenos and complete the entire questline Advice of Valks (+120) x1, Cron Stone x500, Value Pack (15 Days) Obtainable Titles Proceed with the Magnus main questline to obtain the following titles. Titles Young and Reckless

Dunce

Snot-faced Wuju

Monster

Singularity

Eileen’s BFF

Anomaly Normalizer

Copycat

One of a Kind

Got the Chills

Dimensions Apart

Exhausted

More Bark than Bite

Abyssal Traveler

Well, Well, Well ???

(Warriors can obtain a special title by proceeding with the main questline)

Events

New Additions and Improvements

Class Changes Common Added new “Abyssal Legacy” skills for each class. Complete the Abyss One: The Magnus main questline, then use the “[Secret Book] Abyssal Legacy” item to learn a new skill. How to Obtain the Secret Book: Complete the quests [The Magnus] Box from the Abyss → [The Magnus] Abyssal Legacy → [The Magnus] Revelations, then proceed and complete the quest “[The Magnus] Abyssal Revelation” once per character Once you complete “[The Magnus] Box from the Abyss” quest, all characters in your Family will be able to accept and complete [The Magnus] Abyssal Legacy quest to learn their new skills, respectively.

Changed the conditions of the alert that displays when you will be reminded that you have excess skill points to learn new skills. Have at least 16 excess skill points → From Lv. 56, have at least 16 excess skill points. The alert will still be displayed if the number of excess skill points matches the total number of your skill points.



Warrior Added Warrior’s new Abyssal Legacy skill which is “Severing Thrust”. It has been made to be a very simple and fast stab after knocking up enemies with your shield. Applying Floating and Air Attack debuffs on hits, “Severing Thrust” is best utilized in Air Attack combos after linking with skills like Counter. Abyssal Legacy Severing Thrust Added “Severing Thrust”, an Abyssal Legacy skill. Description Image

Ranger Ranger’s new Abyssal Legacy skill is “Binding Arrow.” What’s different from before is that the arrow flows through the ground, and on hits, it sets off an explosion that applies additional vine damage to enemies. This skill also allows you to apply Floating and Air Attack. If you follow up the skill by comboing into Penetrating Wind or Bypassing Wind, it can turn into a significantly fierce and powerful Air Attack combo. Abyssal Legacy Binding Arrow Added “Binding Arrow”, an Abyssal Legacy skill. Description Image

Sorceress Sorceress possesses many appealing skills. However, she lacked skills that inflicted damage while maintaining Super Armor. The addition of “Dark Tendrils,” should relieve those frustrations. “Dark Tendrils” requires a bit of casting time, but being able to stay in Super Armor is a key feature. The additional HP Recovery effect was added with the intent for the skill to be utilized for defeating monsters as well. Abyssal Legacy Dark Tendrils Added “Dark Tendrils”, an Abyssal Legacy skill. Description Image

Berserker Looking at a Berserker, you know its a class that “never retreats!” It is your typical in-fighter class that continuously drives in his punches. Therefore, we contemplated long and hard about what to make his Abyssal Legacy skill. We needed to contemplate, as it was going to be a skill where he steps back. In the end, we decided to add the skill “Time to Rock”. He uses this skill to leap back (without collision), then as soon as he lands, rushes forward to deal rocking damage. The forward attack was set to deal the same amount of damage as the backward leap. This will be a handy skill to have as it allows you to move you character and switch camera angles by moving back and forward. Abyssal Legacy Time to Rock ◆ Added “Time to Rock”, an Abyssal Legacy skill. Description Image

Tamer Tamer’s new skill is called “Dark Gaoler.” You charge energy in your fists then release it forward. You can also release it quicker by canceling the skill. The key aspect of the power-charging motion is that it functions by sweeping away all enemy attacks, thus allowing a duration where Invincibility is applied. In other words, the charging motion puts you in an Invincible state. So you can decide to drag out or cancel the skill to fit the situation. Also, even if it’s not Throat-Burn, you can still utilize the Down Smash. Abyssal Legacy Dark Gaoler ◆ Added “Dark Gaoler”, an Abyssal Legacy skill. Description Image

Musa As previously shown in Heidel Ball, Musa will receive a skill called “Mountain Divide”. Musa charges energy in his blade and slams the ground in front with great force. Since Forward Guard is applied, it also can be used to defeat monsters. In addition, the animations of awesome swordsmanship unique to Musa displaying such destructive power are one of the attractive points of this skill. Abyssal Legacy Mountain Divide Added “Mountain Divide”, an Abyssal Legacy skill. Description Image

Maehwa The Maehwa will receive a skill called “Razorblade Corolla”. Whereas Musa displayed his destructive power, Maehwa’s skill is more graceful and beautiful, which was what we had in mind when creating it. In the case of Maehwa, many of her skills grant Super Armor, but “Razorblade Corolla” grants Forward Guard, allowing it to be used in various ways. Abyssal Legacy Razorblade Corolla Added “Razorblade Corolla”, an Abyssal Legacy skill. Description Image Main Weapon Stub Arrow: Evasive Shot Fixed the issue for when 3 shots were loaded for Stub Arrow and the skill Stub Arrow: Evasive Shot didn’t activate in awakening form.

Valkyrie To allow Valkyrie to apply Knockdown in various situations, except for Sharp Light, we’ve added a new Knockdown skill called “Gladius Gloriae”. Since it has a wide area of effect and inflicts relatively good damage, we think that it can be used as a main skill when defeating monsters. In addition, as mentioned previously, because the Knockdown is applied over a wide range, it can be used actively in a variety of situations such as PvP. Abyssal Legacy Gladius Gloriae Added “Gladius Gloriae”, an Abyssal Legacy skill. Description Image Main Weapon Prime: Judgment of Light I to III Adjusted the amount of SP consumed to the following: (I to III): Consume 110/100/90 SP → Consume 75 SP at all levels



Kunoichi We also added an assassination skill for the Kunoichi. The skill is called “Hidden Dagger Jutsu”. Kunoichi throws a shadow kunai forward and stuns the enemy. It’s a ranged skill to harass enemies. The thing that makes this skill quite intimidating is that the skill can be used to keep enemies at bay, but a certain command input will have your Kunoichi perform a Ninjutsu skill where your Kunoichi teleports instantly to where she threw her kunai. Since you move behind the target, it can be used to perform a strike or for mobility depending on the situation. Abyssal Legacy Hidden Dagger Jutsu Added “Hidden Dagger Jutsu”, an Abyssal Legacy skill. Description Image

Ninja We added a skill called “Covert: Cut Throat” for the Ninja. The skill animation was created to have Ninja suddenly spin and move behind a designated target. The skill animation is short and quick, which means its strength is that it can be linked quickly with other skills. Since you can immediately move behind enemies, you can use it to initiate back attacks as well, depending on the flow of battle. Abyssal Legacy Covert: Cut Throat Added “Covert: Cut Throat”, an Abyssal Legacy skill. Description Image

Wizard The Wizard’s new skill is called “Rain of Fire”. The Wizard conjures a powerful fiery attack to descend, which can be used against enemies at close-range. In addition, the forward guard effect is applied during the casting and attack motion. Meaning, it can be used safely immediately after canceling a skill. Abyssal Legacy Rain of Fire Added “Rain of Fire”, an Abyssal Legacy skill. Description Image

Witch The Witch will also get a skill that can inflict powerful damage to nearby enemies. The skill is called ”Earthen Eruption” and as its name implies, magical energy is brought up to the earth’s surface which inflicts damage to nearby enemies. The skill has a long casting animation, but grants super armor, making it quite versatile. It also increases All DP and recovers up to 3,000 stamina. When it is used together with Magic Shield, it grants synergy that allows it to be utilized in various situations. Abyssal Legacy Earthen Eruption Added “Earthen Eruption”, an Abyssal Legacy skill. Description Image

Dark Knight “Blooming Black Rose” causes dark energy to be released in the surrounding area and black roses bloom that inflicts damage. After using Shadow Bullet and Shadow Strike, it can be used as a ranged combo or on the second hit since it can be canceled, after using Wheel of Fortune, Obsidian Blaze, and Unveiled Fate it can be connected as a melee attack. Abyssal Legacy Blooming Black Rose Added “Blooming Black Rose”, an Abyssal Legacy skill. Description Image

Striker The charging energy motion can be canceled, but when releasing it after charging energy, you can deal more damage over a wider area. Except for Sweeping Strike, the Striker needed to connect a preceding skill in order to perform a knockdown. Now that “Heart and Soul” grants super armor and applies knockdown, it can be used in various situations. Abyssal Legacy Heart and Soul Added “Heart and Soul”, an Abyssal Legacy skill. Description Image

Mystic The “Hurricane Kick” animation will show the Mystic move forward for a powerful roundhouse kick. It can be used safely thanks to forward guard being applied, and due to its ease of compatibility it can also be used in combination with other kicking skills. Abyssal Legacy Hurricane Kick Added “Hurricane Kick”, an Abyssal Legacy skill. Description Image

Lahn Lahn’s new Abyssal Legacy skill is “Fatal Attraction”. The skill involves elegant movement, like an alluring dance, as you move backward to attack. She swings her Crescent Pendulum in this motion and applies damage while maintaining Forward Guard. We hope that this skill can be used in an efficient way while defeating monsters. Abyssal Legacy Fatal Attraction Added “Fatal Attraction”, an Abyssal Legacy skill. Description Image

Archer Archer’s new Abyssal Legacy skill is “Double Tap.” Use your crossbow to fire arrows and knock back enemies as you transition into your greatbow to apply damage. Knockdown is applied upon firing arrows after transitioning to your greatbow. The skill was designed around the idea of enhance its damage at a distance. Additionally, upon successfully hitting a target, the damage of the following arrow so if used in the right situation, it can be utilized to be even more powerful becomes even stronger. . Abyssal Legacy Double Tap Added “Double Tap”, an Abyssal Legacy skill. Description Image

Shai Shai will have a support skill called “Stick to Me!” While using the skill, you can maintain Super Armor while inflicting damage on enemies within range, and granting HP Recovery and DP buff effects for team members. We hope that Shai can shine as a stronger support character through the addition of this skill. Abyssal Legacy Stick to Me! Added “Stick to Me!”, an Abyssal Legacy skill. Description Image

Guardian For Guardian, we decided to take a completely different approach to her skills. The skill’s name, first of all, is called “Gate Crasher.” Guardian throws an ax forward to deal damage, then when the ax returns, applies damage once more. The returning ax can apply back attack damage and because it can be used fairly quickly, it can be used in combo with other skills. With that, we hope that it becomes a vital skill. Abyssal Legacy Gate Crasher Added “Gate Crasher”, an Abyssal Legacy skill. Description Image

Hashashin Hashashin’s new skill is called “Aal’s Command.” Using his Haladie, Hashashin casts a cyclone of sand then sends it forward to apply damage. It can be used safely as the Forward Guard range has been factored in and when you make the last hit, Air Attack and Down Attack are also applied, creating an even more damaging effect. And when using this skill, the sandstorms created by Aal’s Breath and such, gather forward, making it a fully utilizable skill to defeat monsters as well. Abyssal Legacy Aal’s Command Added “Aal’s Command”, an Abyssal Legacy skill. Description Image

Nova “Queen’s Gambit” gives Super Armor and slams enemies with the morning star. It was especially difficult for Nova to defeat enemies that would latch on to her. What makes this skill special is that it applies damage on those who have latched onto Nova. Abyssal Legacy Queen’s Gambit Added “Queen’s Gambit”, an Abyssal Legacy skill. Description Image Awakening En Garde Fixed the issue where the effect of the skill was not applied when switching to accel using Accel: Swooping Ring after certain actions.

Sage Sage’s new skill is “Dimensional Compression” as shown previously in Heidel Ball. Although the casting duration of the skill is long, Super Armor is granted during this time and upon successful casting, all hits deal significant damage. Especially in Succession, even without comboing into Rift Chain, the defensive effects of Super Armor can be used at all times, allowing it to be a vital skill. Abyssal Legacy Dimensional Compression Added “Dimensional Compression”, an Abyssal Legacy skill. Description Image

Corsair The “Vigor Rush” skill involves a simple movement that swings the Sereneca forward. Although the motion is simple, its damage isn’t meager. And while maintaining the motion, defensive effects are also maintained, so the skill can be used with confidence. Additionally, you can cancel motions moving forward, allowing you to quickly attack to fit the situation with this skill. Abyssal Legacy Vigor Rush Added “Vigor Rush”, an Abyssal Legacy skill. Description Image Drakania Drakania’s Abyssal Legacy skill is “Brimbolt Annihilation.” Drakania swings her Slayer forward and performs an additional hit after making a full turn. In order to perform Drakania’s combos quickly, you had to use Abyssal Fang, Embers, and other things, and there was a moment where defensive effects were not granted in between. However, due to Brimbolt Annihilation having defensive effects and having incorporated simple movements, it can be utilized to maintain defensive effects for a longer duration and can be used as a new combo. Abyssal Legacy Brimbolt Annihilation Added “Brimbolt Annihilation”, an Abyssal Legacy skill. Description Image

Contents

The Total Likes per Chat Group are scheduled to be reset during today’s maintenance. Temporary titles (90 Days) have been awarded to Adventurers who own either gold, silver, or bronze Black Spirit icons. Temporary titles (90 Days) have also been awarded to Adventurers who own either gold, silver, or bronze Black Spirit icons in any of the 24 Hall of Adventurers Chat Groups. All titles awarded for chat group rankings on July 20, 2021 (Wed) will be deleted during October 19, 2022 (Wed) maintenance.



Chat Group Gold Silver Bronze Lunar Halo Inn Protector of Newbies Luminary of Newbies Herald of Newbies Dancing Marlin Tavern Oh Captain, My Captain Reliable First Mate Hardworking Steerer Battle Arena Fist of Legend Born to Fight Backstreet Fighter Hystria Ruins Relentless Slayer Perceptive Hunter Clever Tracker Florin Neighborhood Meeting Touch of Midas Crafty Diligent Life Skiller Garnier Troupe Virtuoso Genius Composer Rhapsodist Heidel’s Street City Celebrity Famed Storyteller Street Herald Hall of Adventurers Pathfinder Role Model Mentor

Improved so that the following two items can be used to compete Artisan’s Stuffed Grass Rhino Head Artisan’s Special Stuffed Grass Rhino Head



Changed certain objectives in the Halloween Adventure Log: Chapter 1, The Tale of Two Queens: Hand over Isabella’s Note to Gueldia (Defeat Isabella that appears at Costa Farm) Chapter 2, Tears Behind the Pumpkin Mask: Defeat 5 Mischievous Jacks (same as before) Chapter 3, Rumors About the Obsidian Specter: Defeat Spook (Appears together with the event world boss Isabella) Chapter 4, Sweet Candies to Warm Your Heart: Give 5 Halloween Pumpkin Candies to Techthon (Obtainable by defeating the Pumpkin Ghosts that appear with the event world boss Isabella) Chapter 5, The Star that Never Shines: Give Magical Shard x20 to Gueldia (same as before)



* Halloween Adventure Log and event world boss Isabella will be available after Oct 26, 2022 (Wed) maintenance.

Item Added so Weapon Exchange Coupon Exchange Quest can be done with Dehkima: Token of the Oath x1000 from NPC Sahin in Valencia City.

Fixed so the item description matches with the text that pops up when using the following items: [Elvia] Vaha/Syca’s Rare Box, Vaha’s Rare Box

Monster Changed so that Kvariak goes into hiding if you don’t engage it within 5 minutes of it making its presence known. Quest & Knowledge Improved the quest summaries of the following quests: Improved to let Adventurers know they can cook/perform alchemy continuously after putting in the materials required for them once. [Season] [Life 101] Lending a Helping Hand [Season] [Life 101] Way to One’s Heart

NPC, Background, Sound Mad Scientist Marni’s Spooky Playground is now open in Black Desert. Darkness descends as frightful screams can be heard from Marni’s Spooky Playground. Even the skies are his testing grounds, as out of Marni’s very own airship, the Dream Mk II, comes forth creations such as the modified Oog automatons, results of countless sleepless nights of experimenting and tinkering, are finally revealing themselves to the world.

UI Changed so Privacy Mode can be used in Character Selection for Gamepad UI mode.

Made the following changes to the change server and server select screens: Changed to no longer display Elvia Realm icons. Changed to no longer display the Elvia Realm warning message that was displayed when entering Elvia Realm servers.

System Applied UI optimization. RELATED POSTS Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 Update 1.60 Update Today on October 27, 2022 Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Update 1.04 Update Today on October 27, 2022 Gotham Knights Update Today on October 27, 2022 Web Fixed the issue of logging in abnormally sometimes as guardian to the Parental Controls website.

Improved Notification UI that displays when trying to login OTP with SMS without registering your phone number.

Changed the order of buttons in some pages.

Enhanced SMS security logic.

Improved so Adventurer’s Board comments are easier to use in Forum and in-game.

Added color to the link in forum, community comments, suggestions and posts.

Changed so the scroll location is maintained when writing or sorting comments in Announcements. Modified or Changed Fixed the issue of a cutscene not playing when using a Boss Summon Scroll time to time.

Fixed an awkward UI when entering Safe Zone upon reaching Lv. 51.

Fixed the issue of visibility off function not working in Quest widget.

Removed “Craft information can be checked” text in Old Moon Grand Prix Coin item description.

Fixed the issue of being able to go into the terrain at a certain location within Sherekhan Necropolis.

Fixed the issue of an unnatural objects appearing in a certain location within Heidel and Bartali Farm.

Fixed the issue of not being able to perform Caphras Enhancement in certain situations.

[Nova, Corsair] Special animation will now display when in idle after while wearing the Solare Knight outfit.

[Male Classes] Fixed the issue where the changes to the pants’ length was different for certain classes when equipping Mr. Mussels outfit and certain shoes.

Fixed the issue of Andre Vidal, the NPC where you can accept the daily quest from, did not appear in Quint Hill in Elvia Realm.

Fixed the issue where the accessories’ enhancement level was not displayed during the process of reforming your gear.

Fixed the issue where the camera angle would change when opening then closing the Skill window (K), resurrecting, and other situations.

Fixed the issue where the mouse would move abnormally at the edges of the screen in character selection, server selection, and character creation screens.

Fixed the issue where the transport button wasn’t being displayed in the storage keeper UI that allows you to move items from a storage in one area to another.

Fixed the issue where the border effects would remain on characters if they were disconnected while playing content that has borders, like the Red Battlefield and others, and caused them to be unable to move properly occasionally. Recent Major Updates To help newer or returning Adventurers keep up with the latest updates, we’ve compiled a list of some of our recent major ones. Check them out below! ♣ For Progression-minded Adventurers: Monster Zone UI Revamp Where’s the best monster zone suited to my stats?

Look no further than the Menu (ESC) – Adventure (F5) and click “Monster Zone Info”! Artifacts and Lightstones Artifacts and Lightstones were added!

They will greatly aid you in your adventures! Ornette and Odore’s Spirit Essence Improvements The fabled infinite potions of Ornett and Odore now have newly-added extra steps and weekly quests to hasten the process. Guaranteed PEN (V) Boss Gear Questline Speak to Jetina to begin a reforming questline to obtain your very own set of PEN (V) boss gear, guaranteed! PEN (V) Accessory Questline Complete daily quests to gather materials to complete your very own accessory at the highest enhancement grade possible. ★ For Combat-focused Adventurers: Elvia Calpheon The corruption of Hadum has reached Saunil Camp, Rhutum Outstation, Gehaku Plain, Hexe Sanctuary, and Quint Hill of Calpheon.

You can obtain materials for the Godr-Ayed weapon and reforming alchemy stones from here. Marni’s Realm – Private Monster Zones Your very own monster zone with no other Adventurers to duel!

Subjugate monsters to your heart’s content in Marni’s Realm. Tier 5 Pets Alpha pets are finally here! Train Tier 4 pets to Tier 5 and appoint them as the alpha to increase the looting speed of all active pets. ♥ For Amusement-seeking Adventurers: Liana’s Tool Bag Pickaxe, Hoe, Butcher Knife, Fluid Collector, and other Gathering tools can be stored in this amazing tool bag and used with ease.

Source: Black Desert