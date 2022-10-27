A new update has been released for Black Desert Online Update 2.54. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Black Desert Online Update 2.54 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
- Abyss One: The Magnus” has been revealed through rifts appearing throughout the world of Black Desert.
Main Questline
- Added a main questline where you can explore the “Abyss One: The Magnus” story.
- This quest can be accepted with a character that has completed the following quests: (Black Spirit (,) – Main Quest)
- Complete “[Balenos] Farewell, Grusha,” “Embarking on an Adventure,” or “Big Fish in a Small Pond” from the Balenos main questline.
- Complete “[Special Growth] Fughar’s Memorandum – Chapter 1” during the Simplified questline.
- Complete “[Everfrost] Beyond the Doors of Alyaelli” from the Mountain of Eternal Winter main questline.
- There are some parts of “Abyss One: The Magnus” that are available after completing the Serendia and Calpheon main questlines.
- This quest can be accepted with a character that has completed the following quests: (Black Spirit (,) – Main Quest)
A Powerful Aura…
Custodian of the Magnus
As you step into the world of the Magnus, you meet Wuju, the custodian of the Magnus.
|In a party/platoon
In a duel
While equipping a non-class weapon (i.e. matchlock, fishing rod)
With trading goods in possession
Less than 0 Karma
In Fugitive state
With Forced PvP (Alt+C) activated
With a Trial Character
Abyss
- Within the world of the Magnus, there are “abyssal pockets,” each with their own spacetime.
- Each of these abyssal pockets that branch off from the Magnus holds their own trials.
- Proceed through the Abyss One main questline by entering each abyssal pocket and overcoming specific trials.
Exclusive Gear
- In the world of Magnus, you will not use equipment from the Black Desert World, but rather equipment exclusive to Abyss One instead.
Main Questline Reward
- You will obtain the following rewards upon completing the Abyss One: Magnus main questline:
- You’ll be able to choose one boss defense gear enhanced to the maximum enhancement level of PEN (V) (once per Family).
- This is identical to the guaranteed PEN (V) boss gear you can obtain through the questline with Jetina, and thus cannot be registered on the Central Market.
- For the helmet and armor pieces, if you enhance it past Caphras Lv. 10, you’ll be able to craft it into one of the Slumbering Origin Armor pieces (Fallen God’s Armor, Labreska’s Helmet), which then can be registered on the Central Market.
|Select one of the following items
PEN (V) Giath’s Helmet
PEN (V) Dim Tree Spirit’s Armor
PEN (V) Muskan’s Shoes
PEN (V) Bheg’s Gloves
PEN (V) Griffon’s Helmet
PEN (V) Red Nose’s Armor
PEN (V) Urugon’s Shoes
PEN (V) Leebur’s Gloves
2. Fast Travel to Major Cities through the Magnus
- You can utilize the Magnus structure, spread out all over the world of Black Desert, to travel between major cities.
- You can find abyssal wells that are connected to the Magnus on the World Map (M).
- However, if your locations for entering and leaving the Magnus differ, a certain amount of silver is consumed depending on the distance.
- ex1) Bartali Farm in Balenos → Serendia Eastern Border: 1,000,000 Silver
- ex2) Grána Dirt Farm in Kamasylvia → Fohalam Farm in Valencia: 14,800,000 Silver
|Entering Location
|Exit Location
|Silver
|Bartali Farm in Balenos
|Velia in Balenos
Serendia Eastern Border
Falres Dirt Farm in Calpheon
Stonebeak Shore in Mediah
Fohalam Farm in Valencia
Lake Flondor in Kamasylvia
Duvencrune Farmland in Drieghan
Salanar Pond in O’dyllita
Zvier Highlands in Everfrost
|–
1,000,000
3,600,000
3,800,000
9,800,000
7,500,000
4,500,000
6,300,000
5,000,000
|Moretti Plantation in Serendia
|Velia in Balenos
Serendia Eastern Border
Falres Dirt Farm in Calpheon
Stonebeak Shore in Mediah
Fohalam Farm in Valencia
Lake Flondor in Kamasylvia
Duvencrune Farmland in Drieghan
Salanar Pond in O’dyllita
Zvier Highlands in Everfrost
|1,000,000
–
2,600,000
2,800,000
9,000,000
6,500,000
3,500,000
5,300,000
4,000,000
|Gabino Farm in Calpheon
|Velia in Balenos
Serendia Eastern Border
Falres Dirt Farm in Calpheon
Stonebeak Shore in Mediah
Fohalam Farm in Valencia
Lake Flondor in Kamasylvia
Duvencrune Farmland in Drieghan
Salanar Pond in O’dyllita
Zvier Highlands in Everfrost
|3,600,000
2,600,000
–
5,400,000
11,500,000
4,000,000
4,200,000
5,000,000
4,500,000
|Altinova Gateway in Mediah
|Velia in Balenos
Serendia Eastern Border
Falres Dirt Farm in Calpheon
Stonebeak Shore in Mediah
Fohalam Farm in Valencia
Lake Flondor in Kamasylvia
Duvencrune Farmland in Drieghan
Salanar Pond in O’dyllita
Zvier Highlands in Everfrost
|3,800,000
2,800,000
5,400,000
–
6,200,000
9,300,000
4,800,000
6,000,000
5,000,000
|Erdal Farm in Valencia
|Velia in Balenos
Serendia Eastern Border
Falres Dirt Farm in Calpheon
Stonebeak Shore in Mediah
Fohalam Farm in Valencia
Lake Flondor in Kamasylvia
Duvencrune Farmland in Drieghan
Salanar Pond in O’dyllita
Zvier Highlands in Everfrost
|9,800,000
9,000,000
11,500,000
9,300,000
–
14,800,000
11,000,000
12,200,000
11,200,000
|Grána Dirt Farm in Kamasylvia
|Velia in Balenos
Serendia Eastern Border
Falres Dirt Farm in Calpheon
Stonebeak Shore in Mediah
Fohalam Farm in Valencia
Lake Flondor in Kamasylvia
Duvencrune Farmland in Drieghan
Salanar Pond in O’dyllita
Zvier Highlands in Everfrost
|7,500,000
6,500,000
4,000,000
9,300,000
14,800,000
–
4,000,000
3,200,000
5,500,000
|Marak Farm in Drieghan
|Velia in Balenos
Serendia Eastern Border
Falres Dirt Farm in Calpheon
Stonebeak Shore in Mediah
Fohalam Farm in Valencia
Lake Flondor in Kamasylvia
Duvencrune Farmland in Drieghan
Salanar Pond in O’dyllita
Zvier Highlands in Everfrost
|4,500,000
3,500,000
4,200,000
4,800,000
11,000,000
4,000,000
–
1,900,000
2,100,000
|Delmira Plantation in O’dyllita
|Velia in Balenos
Serendia Eastern Border
Falres Dirt Farm in Calpheon
Stonebeak Shore in Mediah
Fohalam Farm in Valencia
Lake Flondor in Kamasylvia
Duvencrune Farmland in Drieghan
Salanar Pond in O’dyllita
Zvier Highlands in Everfrost
|6,300,000
5,300,000
5,000,000
6,000,000
12,200,000
3,200,000
1,900,000
–
3,500,000
|Erethea’s Belt in Everfrost
|Velia in Balenos
Serendia Eastern Border
Falres Dirt Farm in Calpheon
Stonebeak Shore in Mediah
Fohalam Farm in Valencia
Lake Flondor in Kamasylvia
Duvencrune Farmland in Drieghan
Salanar Pond in O’dyllita
Zvier Highlands in Everfrost
|5,000,000
4,000,000
4,500,000
5,000,000
11,200,000
5,500,000
2,100,000
3,500,000
–
3. Remote Access to Other Regions’ Storage
- Due to certain major cities now being connected through the Magnus, you can now move and store items to storage in other regions.
- You can move and store items from your inventory to storage in different regions through the storage keeper NPC as you proceed with the main questline.
- You can also move and store items from your inventory to storage in different regions through a storage maid as you proceed with the main questline.
- The feature is only available in regions revealed on the map. (Not available in Muiquun and Port Ratt.)
- You cannot store/remove trade/bartering goods, treasure items, and Ornette’s/Odore’s Spirit Essence (including lesser versions) via this function.
4. New Skills for All Classes – Abyssal Legacy
- Once you completed the main questline along with all the following quests, you’ll be able to receive a new revelation from the Magnus, thus allowing you to claim a new skill.
- Family Quest: [The Magnus] Box from the Abyss → [The Magnus] Abyssal Legacy → [The Magnus] Revelations
- Proceed with “[The Magnus] Revelations” quest available once per character
- Upon completing “[The Magnus] Abyssal Revelation,” you’ll obtain [Secret Book] Abyssal Legacy x1 and [Event] Armstrong’s Skill Guide (1 Day) x1.
- If you lose the secret book item, as long as your character has completed “[The Magnus] Revelations” quest, you can get another one by talking to Cruhorn Wyrmsbane.
- Once you use the secret book and learn the new skill, it will replace the skill commands of one Absolute skill in your character’s arsenal.
- You can still add and use the replaced Absolute skill via Quick Slot.
- As you progress through the story of the Abyss One: The Magnus main questline, you’ll be able to obtain the following items (once per Family).
- Each time you learn the “Abyssal Veins” knowledge of each region, you’ll be able to accept the quest to claim the following rewards by talking to the Black Spirit (/).
- Complete the quest objectives in the Magnus, then return to our world in Black Desert to talk to a traveler and claim the following rewards.
|Rewards for Opening the Following Abyssal Veins
|Abyssal Veins: Valencia
Elion’s Tear x5, Blessed Message Scroll (120 min) x5, Item Collection Increase Scroll x5
|Abyssal Veins: Calpheon
Valks’ Cry x5, Artisan’s Memory x5
|Abyssal Veins: Mediah
Sealed Compass (7 Days), [Event] Sealed Book of Combat (7 Days)
|Abyssal Veins: Valencia
[Event] Sealed Book of Life (7 Days), Secret Book of Florin x5
|Abyssal Veins: Kamasylvia
[Event] Tachros’ Spirit Stone, [Event] Stella’s Spirit Stone
|Abyssal Veins: Drieghan
[Event] Shakatu’s Luxury Box, [Event] Enhancement Help Kit III
|Abyssal Veins: O’dyllita
[Event] Golden Blessing of Agris x3, [Event] Supreme Old Moon Scroll x3
|Abyssal Veins: Mountain of Eternal Winter
Item Brand Spell Stone x3, Patrigio’s Apparel Bag
|Abyssal Veins: Balenos and complete the entire questline
Advice of Valks (+120) x1, Cron Stone x500, Value Pack (15 Days)
Obtainable Titles
- Proceed with the Magnus main questline to obtain the following titles.
|Titles
|Young and Reckless
Dunce
Snot-faced Wuju
Monster
Singularity
Eileen’s BFF
Anomaly Normalizer
Copycat
One of a Kind
Got the Chills
Dimensions Apart
Exhausted
More Bark than Bite
Abyssal Traveler
Well, Well, Well
???
New Additions and Improvements
Common
- Added new “Abyssal Legacy” skills for each class.
- Complete the Abyss One: The Magnus main questline, then use the “[Secret Book] Abyssal Legacy” item to learn a new skill.
- How to Obtain the Secret Book: Complete the quests [The Magnus] Box from the Abyss → [The Magnus] Abyssal Legacy → [The Magnus] Revelations, then proceed and complete the quest “[The Magnus] Abyssal Revelation” once per character
- Once you complete “[The Magnus] Box from the Abyss” quest, all characters in your Family will be able to accept and complete [The Magnus] Abyssal Legacy quest to learn their new skills, respectively.
- Complete the Abyss One: The Magnus main questline, then use the “[Secret Book] Abyssal Legacy” item to learn a new skill.
- Changed the conditions of the alert that displays when you will be reminded that you have excess skill points to learn new skills.
- Have at least 16 excess skill points → From Lv. 56, have at least 16 excess skill points.
- The alert will still be displayed if the number of excess skill points matches the total number of your skill points.
Warrior
Severing Thrust
- Added “Severing Thrust”, an Abyssal Legacy skill.
|Description
|Image
Ranger
Binding Arrow
- Added “Binding Arrow”, an Abyssal Legacy skill.
|Description
|Image
Sorceress
Dark Tendrils
- Added “Dark Tendrils”, an Abyssal Legacy skill.
|Description
|Image
Berserker
Time to Rock
|Description
|Image
Tamer
Dark Gaoler
|Description
|Image
Musa
As previously shown in Heidel Ball, Musa will receive a skill called “Mountain Divide”. Musa charges energy in his blade and slams the ground in front with great force. Since Forward Guard is applied, it also can be used to defeat monsters. In addition, the animations of awesome swordsmanship unique to Musa displaying such destructive power are one of the attractive points of this skill.
Mountain Divide
- Added “Mountain Divide”, an Abyssal Legacy skill.
|Description
|Image
Maehwa
Razorblade Corolla
- Added “Razorblade Corolla”, an Abyssal Legacy skill.
|Description
|Image
Stub Arrow: Evasive Shot
- Fixed the issue for when 3 shots were loaded for Stub Arrow and the skill Stub Arrow: Evasive Shot didn’t activate in awakening form.
Valkyrie
Gladius Gloriae
- Added “Gladius Gloriae”, an Abyssal Legacy skill.
|Description
|Image
Prime: Judgment of Light I to III
- Adjusted the amount of SP consumed to the following:
- (I to III): Consume 110/100/90 SP → Consume 75 SP at all levels
Kunoichi
Hidden Dagger Jutsu
- Added “Hidden Dagger Jutsu”, an Abyssal Legacy skill.
|Description
|Image
Ninja
Covert: Cut Throat
- Added “Covert: Cut Throat”, an Abyssal Legacy skill.
|Description
|Image
Wizard
Rain of Fire
- Added “Rain of Fire”, an Abyssal Legacy skill.
|Description
|Image
Witch
Earthen Eruption
- Added “Earthen Eruption”, an Abyssal Legacy skill.
|Description
|Image
Dark Knight
Blooming Black Rose
- Added “Blooming Black Rose”, an Abyssal Legacy skill.
|Description
|Image
Striker
Heart and Soul
- Added “Heart and Soul”, an Abyssal Legacy skill.
|Description
|Image
Mystic
Hurricane Kick
- Added “Hurricane Kick”, an Abyssal Legacy skill.
|Description
|Image
Lahn
Fatal Attraction
- Added “Fatal Attraction”, an Abyssal Legacy skill.
|Description
|Image
Archer
Double Tap
- Added “Double Tap”, an Abyssal Legacy skill.
|Description
|Image
Shai
Stick to Me!
- Added “Stick to Me!”, an Abyssal Legacy skill.
|Description
|Image
Guardian
Gate Crasher
- Added “Gate Crasher”, an Abyssal Legacy skill.
|Description
|Image
Hashashin
Aal’s Command
- Added “Aal’s Command”, an Abyssal Legacy skill.
|Description
|Image
Nova
Queen’s Gambit
- Added “Queen’s Gambit”, an Abyssal Legacy skill.
|Description
|Image
En Garde
- Fixed the issue where the effect of the skill was not applied when switching to accel using Accel: Swooping Ring after certain actions.
Sage
Dimensional Compression
- Added “Dimensional Compression”, an Abyssal Legacy skill.
|Description
|Image
Corsair
Vigor Rush
- Added “Vigor Rush”, an Abyssal Legacy skill.
|Description
|Image
Drakania
Brimbolt Annihilation
- Added “Brimbolt Annihilation”, an Abyssal Legacy skill.
|Description
|Image
- The Total Likes per Chat Group are scheduled to be reset during today’s maintenance.
- Temporary titles (90 Days) have been awarded to Adventurers who own either gold, silver, or bronze Black Spirit icons.
- Temporary titles (90 Days) have also been awarded to Adventurers who own either gold, silver, or bronze Black Spirit icons in any of the 24 Hall of Adventurers Chat Groups.
- All titles awarded for chat group rankings on July 20, 2021 (Wed) will be deleted during October 19, 2022 (Wed) maintenance.
|Chat Group
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Lunar Halo Inn
|Protector of Newbies
|Luminary of Newbies
|Herald of Newbies
|Dancing Marlin Tavern
|Oh Captain, My Captain
|Reliable First Mate
|Hardworking Steerer
|Battle Arena
|Fist of Legend
|Born to Fight
|Backstreet Fighter
|Hystria Ruins
|Relentless Slayer
|Perceptive Hunter
|Clever Tracker
|Florin Neighborhood Meeting
|Touch of Midas
|Crafty
|Diligent Life Skiller
|Garnier Troupe
|Virtuoso
|Genius Composer
|Rhapsodist
|Heidel’s Street
|City Celebrity
|Famed Storyteller
|Street Herald
|Hall of Adventurers
|Pathfinder
|Role Model
|Mentor
- Improved so that the following two items can be used to compete
- Artisan’s Stuffed Grass Rhino Head
- Artisan’s Special Stuffed Grass Rhino Head
- Changed certain objectives in the Halloween Adventure Log:
- Chapter 1, The Tale of Two Queens: Hand over Isabella’s Note to Gueldia (Defeat Isabella that appears at Costa Farm)
- Chapter 2, Tears Behind the Pumpkin Mask: Defeat 5 Mischievous Jacks (same as before)
- Chapter 3, Rumors About the Obsidian Specter: Defeat Spook (Appears together with the event world boss Isabella)
- Chapter 4, Sweet Candies to Warm Your Heart: Give 5 Halloween Pumpkin Candies to Techthon (Obtainable by defeating the Pumpkin Ghosts that appear with the event world boss Isabella)
- Chapter 5, The Star that Never Shines: Give Magical Shard x20 to Gueldia (same as before)
- Added so Weapon Exchange Coupon Exchange Quest can be done with Dehkima: Token of the Oath x1000 from NPC Sahin in Valencia City.
- Fixed so the item description matches with the text that pops up when using the following items:
- [Elvia] Vaha/Syca’s Rare Box, Vaha’s Rare Box
- Changed so that Kvariak goes into hiding if you don’t engage it within 5 minutes of it making its presence known.
- Improved the quest summaries of the following quests:
- Improved to let Adventurers know they can cook/perform alchemy continuously after putting in the materials required for them once.
- [Season] [Life 101] Lending a Helping Hand
- [Season] [Life 101] Way to One’s Heart
- Improved to let Adventurers know they can cook/perform alchemy continuously after putting in the materials required for them once.
- Mad Scientist Marni’s Spooky Playground is now open in Black Desert.
- Darkness descends as frightful screams can be heard from Marni’s Spooky Playground. Even the skies are his testing grounds, as out of Marni’s very own airship, the Dream Mk II, comes forth creations such as the modified Oog automatons, results of countless sleepless nights of experimenting and tinkering, are finally revealing themselves to the world.
- Changed so Privacy Mode can be used in Character Selection for Gamepad UI mode.
- Made the following changes to the change server and server select screens:
- Changed to no longer display Elvia Realm icons.
- Changed to no longer display the Elvia Realm warning message that was displayed when entering Elvia Realm servers.
- Applied UI optimization.
- Fixed the issue of logging in abnormally sometimes as guardian to the Parental Controls website.
- Improved Notification UI that displays when trying to login OTP with SMS without registering your phone number.
- Changed the order of buttons in some pages.
- Enhanced SMS security logic.
- Improved so Adventurer’s Board comments are easier to use in Forum and in-game.
- Added color to the link in forum, community comments, suggestions and posts.
- Changed so the scroll location is maintained when writing or sorting comments in Announcements.
Modified or Changed
- Fixed the issue of a cutscene not playing when using a Boss Summon Scroll time to time.
- Fixed an awkward UI when entering Safe Zone upon reaching Lv. 51.
- Fixed the issue of visibility off function not working in Quest widget.
- Removed “Craft information can be checked” text in Old Moon Grand Prix Coin item description.
- Fixed the issue of being able to go into the terrain at a certain location within Sherekhan Necropolis.
- Fixed the issue of an unnatural objects appearing in a certain location within Heidel and Bartali Farm.
- Fixed the issue of not being able to perform Caphras Enhancement in certain situations.
- [Nova, Corsair] Special animation will now display when in idle after while wearing the Solare Knight outfit.
- [Male Classes] Fixed the issue where the changes to the pants’ length was different for certain classes when equipping Mr. Mussels outfit and certain shoes.
- Fixed the issue of Andre Vidal, the NPC where you can accept the daily quest from, did not appear in Quint Hill in Elvia Realm.
- Fixed the issue where the accessories’ enhancement level was not displayed during the process of reforming your gear.
- Fixed the issue where the camera angle would change when opening then closing the Skill window (K), resurrecting, and other situations.
- Fixed the issue where the mouse would move abnormally at the edges of the screen in character selection, server selection, and character creation screens.
- Fixed the issue where the transport button wasn’t being displayed in the storage keeper UI that allows you to move items from a storage in one area to another.
- Fixed the issue where the border effects would remain on characters if they were disconnected while playing content that has borders, like the Red Battlefield and others, and caused them to be unable to move properly occasionally.
Recent Major Updates
To help newer or returning Adventurers keep up with the latest updates, we’ve compiled a list of some of our recent major ones. Check them out below!
♣ For Progression-minded Adventurers:
|Monster Zone UI Revamp
|Where’s the best monster zone suited to my stats?
Look no further than the Menu (ESC) – Adventure (F5) and click “Monster Zone Info”!
|Artifacts and Lightstones
|Artifacts and Lightstones were added!
They will greatly aid you in your adventures!
|Ornette and Odore’s Spirit Essence Improvements
|The fabled infinite potions of Ornett and Odore now have newly-added extra steps and weekly quests to hasten the process.
|Guaranteed PEN (V) Boss Gear Questline
|Speak to Jetina to begin a reforming questline to obtain your very own set of PEN (V) boss gear, guaranteed!
|PEN (V) Accessory Questline
|Complete daily quests to gather materials to complete your very own accessory at the highest enhancement grade possible.
★ For Combat-focused Adventurers:
|Elvia Calpheon
|The corruption of Hadum has reached Saunil Camp, Rhutum Outstation, Gehaku Plain, Hexe Sanctuary, and Quint Hill of Calpheon.
You can obtain materials for the Godr-Ayed weapon and reforming alchemy stones from here.
|Marni’s Realm – Private Monster Zones
|Your very own monster zone with no other Adventurers to duel!
Subjugate monsters to your heart’s content in Marni’s Realm.
|Tier 5 Pets
|Alpha pets are finally here! Train Tier 4 pets to Tier 5 and appoint them as the alpha to increase the looting speed of all active pets.
♥ For Amusement-seeking Adventurers:
|Liana’s Tool Bag
|Pickaxe, Hoe, Butcher Knife, Fluid Collector, and other Gathering tools can be stored in this amazing tool bag and used with ease.
Source: Black Desert