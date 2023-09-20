Introduction

The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it will resume providing free at-home Covid tests to American households starting next week. This decision comes as the virus continues to gain a stronger foothold across the nation.

Accessing free tests

Americans will soon be able to request four free Covid tests through COVIDtests.gov, according to the administration. This service had been available since January 2022 but temporarily halted on June 1 to preserve testing supplies.

Focusing on fall and winter

The government is relaunching this program in anticipation of the fall and winter seasons, when the virus typically spreads more rapidly. Notably, the at-home tests provided will be capable of detecting the currently circulating Covid variants. These kits are planned to be used until the end of 2023, and the administration will include instructions for verifying extended expiration dates.

Importance of testing

As Covid infections increase once again, testing remains a critical tool for protection. However, the traditional lab PCR tests have become more expensive and less accessible since the U.S. government ended the public health emergency in May. This change also affected how at-home tests are covered by public and private insurers, potentially leaving some individuals unable to obtain free tests through their insurance plans. Nevertheless, local health clinics and community sites still offer free at-home tests to the public.

Investment in manufacturing capacity

In addition to resuming the free at-home test program, the Biden administration announced a $600 million funding initiative to strengthen the manufacturing capacity of 12 Covid test manufacturers nationwide. The goal is to secure approximately 200 million tests from these companies, with the aim of mitigating the spread of the virus.

“These critical investments will strengthen our nation’s production levels of domestic at-home COVID-19 rapid tests and help mitigate the spread of the virus,” stated Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.